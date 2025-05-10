BSF Officer Killed, 7 Injured in Pakistan Firing Along International Border in Jammu

In a tragic development along the India-Pakistan border, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed and seven others were injured in heavy cross-border firing by Pakistan in the R S Pura sector of Jammu on Saturday.

Officials confirmed that Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz lost his life while bravely leading his team during the attack. The firing came just hours before both countries agreed to a ceasefire.

Sub-Inspector Imteyaz Remembered as a Brave Leader

A senior BSF officer said that Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz was at the frontlines during the firing and showed great courage under fire.

“He, along with seven others, were injured in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan. While Imteyaz succumbed to his injuries, the other personnel were admitted to a hospital,” the officer said.

The injuries of the other BSF personnel are being treated at a local military hospital, and their conditions are being closely monitored.

“We Salute the Supreme Sacrifice”

The BSF’s Jammu Frontier posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) to honour Sub-Inspector Imteyaz’s bravery and sacrifice.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF braveheart sub-inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the nation on May 10, 2025, during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, district Jammu,” the message read.

The BSF also said, “The BSF director general and all ranks offered their deepest condolences to his family.”

Wreath-Laying Ceremony to Be Held in Jammu

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the BSF’s Jammu frontier headquarters in Paloura on Sunday. It will be attended by top officers and colleagues who served alongside Sub-Inspector Imteyaz. His service and courage will be honoured with full military respect.

Ceasefire Announced Hours After Clash

Ironically, the firing occurred just before both countries agreed to a new ceasefire understanding. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that a decision had been reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan to halt all hostilities.

“India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire,” he said, adding that the agreement includes a complete stop to “all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.”

It’s unclear whether the Saturday morning attack was carried out before the ceasefire terms were shared with troops on the ground or if it was a last-minute escalation.

BSF on Guard Along 2,000-Km-Long Border

The BSF is responsible for guarding India’s more than 2,000-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, which often sees incidents of cross-border firing, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

While ceasefires have been agreed to several times in the past, they are often tested by sudden violations that result in casualties among soldiers and civilians.