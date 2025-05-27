BSF Recovers Drone And 1.5 Kg Heroin In Major Punjab Border Operation

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone and over 1.5 kg of heroin during search operations in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, disrupting cross-border smuggling via drones.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during separate search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts, as per the release.

Acting on intelligence, BSF and Punjab Police on Monday seized the drone and three packets of suspected heroin from farming fields near the border villages.

A joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, from a farming field near Mehdipur village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

“Yesterday evening, a search operation by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police in the suspected area culminated in the recovery of 01 Packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 550.18 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to village- Mehdipur of district Tarn Taran,” the BSF said in a press release.

“Today, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village- Machhiwara of district Ferozepur,” release further reads.

In another operation on Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 957 grams, from fields near Tibbi village in Amritsar district. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with a metal loop and torch attached.

“In another incident today, a detailed serch by BSF troops led to the recovery of 02 packets of suspected heroin (Gross Weight- 957 Grams) from area adjacent to village- Tibbi of district- Amritsar. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and metal loop along with a torch was found attached to the packets,” the release said.

Reliable information with robust technical counter measures deployed on border and swift actions of BSF troops once again foiled the the nefarious designs of smuggling of narcotics through illicit drones from across the border, the press release added.

(With inputs from ANI)

