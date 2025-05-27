Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BSF Recovers Drone And 1.5 Kg Heroin In Major Punjab Border Operation

BSF Recovers Drone And 1.5 Kg Heroin In Major Punjab Border Operation

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone and over 1.5 kg of heroin during search operations in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, disrupting cross-border smuggling via drones.

BSF Recovers Drone And 1.5 Kg Heroin In Major Punjab Border Operation


The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during separate search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts, as per the release.

Acting on intelligence, BSF and Punjab Police on Monday seized the drone and three packets of suspected heroin from farming fields near the border villages.

A joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, from a farming field near Mehdipur village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

“Yesterday evening, a search operation by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police in the suspected area culminated in the recovery of 01 Packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 550.18 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to village- Mehdipur of district Tarn Taran,” the BSF said in a press release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Today, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village- Machhiwara of district Ferozepur,” release further reads.

In another operation on Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 957 grams, from fields near Tibbi village in Amritsar district. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with a metal loop and torch attached.

“In another incident today, a detailed serch by BSF troops led to the recovery of 02 packets of suspected heroin (Gross Weight- 957 Grams) from area adjacent to village- Tibbi of district- Amritsar. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and metal loop along with a torch was found attached to the packets,” the release said.

Reliable information with robust technical counter measures deployed on border and swift actions of BSF troops once again foiled the the nefarious designs of smuggling of narcotics through illicit drones from across the border, the press release added.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

Filed under

bsf drone heroin recovery punjab

Putin's spokesperson Dmit

‘Emotional Overload’: Kremlin Responds to Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Comments on Putin Following Deadly Russian Aerial Attacks...
the country’s top defen

How Top Military Command Watched Operation Sindoor Unfold Live as India Responded to Pahalgam Terror...
A journalist was publicly

Caught on Camera: Why Was A Journalist Beaten in Odisha Village? Police Arrest 4
Yaqeen Hammad, 11-year-ol

Who Is Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza’s 11-Year-Old Influencer Killed By Israeli Strikes?
newsx

Karnataka BJP MLC Sparks Outrage With ‘Pakistan’ Remark Against Muslim IAS Officer Fouzia Taranum In...
In a powerful address fro

‘Kutch Is A Hub of Trade, Commerce, and Tourism’: PM Modi Hails Kutch’s Transformation; Unveils...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Emotional Overload’: Kremlin Responds to Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Comments on Putin Following Deadly Russian Aerial Attacks on Ukraine

‘Emotional Overload’: Kremlin Responds to Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Comments on Putin Following Deadly Russian Aerial Attacks...

How Top Military Command Watched Operation Sindoor Unfold Live as India Responded to Pahalgam Terror Attack

How Top Military Command Watched Operation Sindoor Unfold Live as India Responded to Pahalgam Terror...

Caught on Camera: Why Was A Journalist Beaten in Odisha Village? Police Arrest 4

Caught on Camera: Why Was A Journalist Beaten in Odisha Village? Police Arrest 4

Who Is Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza’s 11-Year-Old Influencer Killed By Israeli Strikes?

Who Is Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza’s 11-Year-Old Influencer Killed By Israeli Strikes?

Karnataka BJP MLC Sparks Outrage With ‘Pakistan’ Remark Against Muslim IAS Officer Fouzia Taranum In Kalaburagi

Karnataka BJP MLC Sparks Outrage With ‘Pakistan’ Remark Against Muslim IAS Officer Fouzia Taranum In...

Entertainment

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season