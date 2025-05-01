BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF and Punjab Police recovered two Pakistani drones and a cache of arms in Punjab, foiling a suspected terror plot and boosting national security.

In a major security breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Pakistani drones and a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Punjab, marking another success in India’s ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism.

Drones Crashed Due to BSF’s Counter-Tech Measures

According to a BSF release, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered near Shahur Kalan village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday, during a joint search operation with Punjab Police. Soon after, another drone was located near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar district.

Initial investigations suggest that technical interference from advanced counter-drone systems may have caused both drones to crash mid-air. The BSF attributed this success to their sophisticated surveillance technology, as well as high alertness and close coordination with state police forces.

Terror Plot Foiled: Cache of Arms Recovered

In a separate but connected operation, BSF Intelligence Wing provided actionable intelligence about a potential terror activity near Bharopal village, Amritsar. A joint search operation with Punjab Police was launched on Wednesday evening.

Security forces recovered:

2 hand grenades

3 pistols

6 magazines

50 live rounds of ammunition

The seized weapons have been handed over to local law enforcement for further investigation.

The BSF emphasised that this joint operation thwarted a possible major terror incident, showcasing effective border surveillance and inter-agency collaboration.

Gangster Shot Amid Ongoing Security Concerns in Amritsar

In a separate local incident pointing to the tense security situation in the region, Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote was shot by two unidentified assailants on Tuesday in Kathianwala Bazaar, Amritsar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishaljit Singh, told ANI: “Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot, and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon.”

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital, and police are pursuing all leads in the ongoing investigation.

Nationwide Focus on Border Security

These developments come at a time when India is actively ramping up border surveillance and response protocols, particularly in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, where cross-border infiltration and drone-based arms smuggling have posed a growing threat.

With the BSF and Punjab Police working in tandem, India continues to demonstrate its readiness and resilience in defending national security against persistent cross-border threats.

