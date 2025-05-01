Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF and Punjab Police recovered two Pakistani drones and a cache of arms in Punjab, foiling a suspected terror plot and boosting national security.

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar


In a major security breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Pakistani drones and a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Punjab, marking another success in India’s ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism.

Drones Crashed Due to BSF’s Counter-Tech Measures

According to a BSF release, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered near Shahur Kalan village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday, during a joint search operation with Punjab Police. Soon after, another drone was located near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar district.

Initial investigations suggest that technical interference from advanced counter-drone systems may have caused both drones to crash mid-air. The BSF attributed this success to their sophisticated surveillance technology, as well as high alertness and close coordination with state police forces.

Terror Plot Foiled: Cache of Arms Recovered

In a separate but connected operation, BSF Intelligence Wing provided actionable intelligence about a potential terror activity near Bharopal village, Amritsar. A joint search operation with Punjab Police was launched on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security forces recovered:

  • 2 hand grenades

  • 3 pistols

  • 6 magazines

  • 50 live rounds of ammunition

The seized weapons have been handed over to local law enforcement for further investigation.

The BSF emphasised that this joint operation thwarted a possible major terror incident, showcasing effective border surveillance and inter-agency collaboration.

Gangster Shot Amid Ongoing Security Concerns in Amritsar

In a separate local incident pointing to the tense security situation in the region, Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote was shot by two unidentified assailants on Tuesday in Kathianwala Bazaar, Amritsar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishaljit Singh, told ANI: “Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot, and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon.”

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital, and police are pursuing all leads in the ongoing investigation.

Nationwide Focus on Border Security

These developments come at a time when India is actively ramping up border surveillance and response protocols, particularly in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, where cross-border infiltration and drone-based arms smuggling have posed a growing threat.

With the BSF and Punjab Police working in tandem, India continues to demonstrate its readiness and resilience in defending national security against persistent cross-border threats.

ALSO READ: India Shuts Airspace For Pakistan Airlines, Major Flight Routes Disrupted

Filed under

BSF drone recovery Punjab Pakistani drones in India Punjab drone crash

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi R

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad
Mike Waltz’s resignatio

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?
newsx

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’
newsx

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar
newsx

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India
newsx

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After