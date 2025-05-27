Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  BSF Releases Video Of Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps, Shows Rangers Fleeing

BSF Releases Video Of Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps, Shows Rangers Fleeing

BSF reveals footage of Operation Sindoor showing Indian forces striking terror camps inside Pakistan. Pakistani Rangers fled; drone attacks and retaliatory fire followed.

BSF Releases Video Of Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps, Shows Rangers Fleeing


In a significant escalation along the Line of Control, the Border Security Force (BSF) has released new video footage from Operation Sindoor, revealing targeted Indian strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistani territory and Pakistani Rangers fleeing under heavy fire.

The video, made public on Tuesday, captures the Indian armed forces executing precise strikes on three terror launchpads situated up to 2.2 kilometres inside Pakistan. It also shows the destruction of Pakistani army posts across the border.

“We destroyed the Looni terror launchpad of Lashkar near the border on the night of May 9 and 10,” said Shashank Anand, Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier. “We also destroyed another launchpad named Mastpur, opposite the RS Pura sector. During our action, Pakistani Rangers were seen running and fleeing.”

Anand added that India responded swiftly on the morning of May 10 by engaging and neutralizing low-flying Pakistani drones. Unfortunately, two BSF personnel and one Indian Army soldier lost their lives during the drone strike. “We dominated the border. We inflicted maximum damage on the enemy,” Anand emphasized.

Preemptive Strikes Foiled Terror Infiltration Attempt

SS Mand, BSF Deputy Inspector General, shared more about preemptive action taken on May 8, following intelligence inputs that Pakistan was preparing to push 40–50 terrorists across the border in retaliation to Operation Sindoor.

“Soon after, Pakistan started firing on BSF Border Outposts (BOPs), to which we retaliated effectively,” Mand said. “Inputs suggest that many terrorists, their supporters, Rangers, and officers were harmed in the strike by us.”

He confirmed that BSF suffered no losses in this operation.

Pakistani Aggression Escalates After Indian Strikes

On May 9, Pakistani forces began unprovoked firing near Akhnoor. IG Shashank Anand stated that India responded with strong and effective retaliation.

The situation intensified further on May 10 when Pakistani forces launched coordinated attacks on multiple BSF posts, including in Abdullian village.

“They used flat trajectory weapons, mortars, and increased drone activity,” said DIG Chiter Pal from RS Pura Sector. “In response, BSF targeted and destroyed the Pakistani terrorist launchpad at Mastpur.”

The Indian side claims the strikes were precise, proportionate, and a necessary countermeasure against increasing terror threats originating from across the border. Operation Sindoor is being seen as a strong message to Pakistan-backed terror outfits and an example of India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

ALSO READ: How Top Military Command Watched Operation Sindoor Unfold Live as India Responded to Pahalgam Terror Attack

