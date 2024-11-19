Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BSF Seizes Rs 4.3 Crore Worth Gold Biscuits Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a major crackdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 50 gold biscuits worth ₹4.3 crore from a civil engineer near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The engineer was arrested for his involvement in smuggling gold.

BSF Seizes Rs 4.3 Crore Worth Gold Biscuits Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 50 gold biscuits worth ₹4.3 crore and arrested a civil engineer involved in smuggling activities near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district. The seizure occurred after a tense confrontation in the Anchalpara village, located about 2.7 kilometers behind the Tentulberia Border Outpost (BOP).

Engineer Arrested While Smuggling Gold Biscuits

Acting on specific intelligence, the 5 Bn BSF team conducted a search in Anchalpara village, where they spotted a man attempting to flee through the back door of his house after seeing the approaching troops. Despite multiple warnings, the man tried to break through the BSF cordon, forcing a jawan to fire a blank round. Panicked, the man surrendered, leading to his arrest.

Upon searching the accused, BSF troops recovered a black cloth belt wrapped in a synthetic carry bag containing 50 gold biscuits. The engineer, later identified as the suspect, was taken into custody for further questioning.

Confession Reveals Smuggling Operation

During interrogation, the engineer confessed that he had turned to smuggling as a means of easy money. He admitted to receiving gold consignments from across the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB), storing them briefly, and then handing them over to an unknown carrier. For each delivery, he claimed to receive ₹500 to ₹1,000.

The gold biscuits were received by the engineer early on Monday, but before he could hand them over, the BSF swooped in, preventing the delivery. The suspect, along with the gold, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Kolkata for further investigation and legal action.

BSF Calls for Public Cooperation

DIG N K Pandey, spokesperson for South Bengal Frontier BSF, praised the BSF team for their swift action and urged the local population to assist in preventing gold smuggling. He encouraged people to report any related activities through the BSF’s Seema Sathi Helpline at 14419 or via WhatsApp at 9903472227. He also assured that informants would be rewarded and their identities kept confidential.

 A Big Win Against Border Smuggling

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the BSF to curb illegal cross-border activities, including gold smuggling. With the arrest of a civil engineer and the seizure of a significant haul of gold, the BSF has sent a strong message against smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Filed under

Gold Biscuits Indo-Bangladesh border smuggling BSF west bengal
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox