BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz’s Kin and Relatives Recall the ‘Good’ Man He Was as They Condole His Demise

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector on Saturday, was a resident of Bihar’s Chhapra, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

According to his nephew Mohd Aftab, he spoke to Imtiaz a couple of days ago and inquired after his health. He said that the family came to know about his demise at around 8.30-8.45 pm on Saturday, while recalling that he was really “good”.

“He last spoke to me two days ago. We inquired about each other’s health. We came to know about (his demise) at night, around 8.30-8.45 pm. We were told that he is no more. He was really good; he was my maternal uncle,” Aftab told ANI.

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha pays his last respect to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz, who lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in RS Pura area, yesterday.

Arjun Rai, a resident of Mohammed Imtiaz’s village, told the agency that he spoke with him on Friday when he explained the seriousness of the situation. He hailed Imtiaz, while revealing that he had left the village around 15 days back.

“We last spoke on Friday. He told us that the situation is very serious. It must have been 14-15 days since he left here. He was a really good man”, he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condoled Imtiaz’s death, saying that the countrymen will always salute his valour, courage, sacrifice and patriotism.

“Salute and salute to the bravery and sacrifice of brave BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Sahib, a resident of Chhapra, Bihar, who sacrificed his life for the security of the country on the international border in Jammu,” Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X.

“The countrymen will always salute his valour, courage, sacrifice and patriotism,” he added.

DG BSF and all ranks on Sunday paid tribute to SI Imteyaz. “DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time,” BSF said in a statement, according to ANI.