‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

Led by Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, the team of women constables engaged in frontline action, marking a bold shift in India's border defense narrative.

In a decisive move against cross-border terrorism, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt from Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, a high-stakes counter-operation launched earlier this month.

According to BSF officials, intelligence inputs received on May 8 indicated the presence of 18 to 20 heavily armed terrorists at the Looni terror launch pad in Pakistan, near the Line of Control (LoC). Acting swiftly, the BSF launched a surprise pre-emptive strike, resulting in significant casualties among the infiltrators.

“We surprised them by launching an attack, causing heavy casualties,” said DIG Varinder Dutta of the BSF’s Sunderbani Sector, in a statement to ANI. The bold action is being hailed as a major success in curbing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism along the border.

Women on the Frontlines: A Landmark Moment

In a historic first for gender representation in combat roles, BSF revealed that women personnel played a critical role during the operation. Women constables and officers manned forward posts and engaged in active combat.

Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post with distinction, supported by Constables Manjit Kaur, Malkit Kaur, Jyoti, Sampa, and Swapna, among others.

“Our brave women personnel fought on forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor,” said IG Shashank Anand. The acknowledgment of their valor marks a turning point in the inclusion of women in active border defense roles.

Terrorists Returning to Launchpads, Says BSF IG

BSF Inspector General (IG) Jammu, Shashank Anand, noted an alarming trend of terrorists regrouping at launchpads and camps across the border. “We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launchpads and possible infiltration along the LoC and International Border (IB). Security forces will have to remain constantly alert,” he said.

However, the operation was not without sacrifice. During a drone attack and shelling by Pakistan, BSF lost Sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army’s Naik Sunil Kumar.

BSF to Rename Forward Posts After Martyrs

In a tribute to the fallen soldiers, BSF announced the renaming of two forward posts. One of them will be called ‘Sindoor’, symbolizing the blood and sacrifice of India’s brave soldiers. The move is part of BSF’s efforts to honor the memories of those who laid down their lives for the nation during Operation Sindoor.

