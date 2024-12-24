Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BSP Workers Protest Over Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar, Demand Resignation

BSP workers across Uttar Pradesh protested Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, calling for his resignation and submitting a memorandum to the President.

BSP Workers Protest Over Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar, Demand Resignation

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has sparked widespread protests across Uttar Pradesh in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The protests, which began on Tuesday, have seen BSP workers rally in various cities, including the state capital Lucknow, calling for Shah’s resignation and immediate action against him.

The controversy erupted after Amit Shah made remarks in Parliament that BSP chief Mayawati described as deeply offensive to Ambedkar’s followers. In a public statement, Mayawati condemned Shah’s comments, asserting that they insulted the memory of Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution and a symbol of social justice for millions of Dalits.

The most intense protests took place in Lucknow, where BSP workers gathered in front of Ambedkar’s statue in Hazratganj. Holding copies of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and posters of Ambedkar, the protesters raised slogans calling for Amit Shah’s resignation. One placard read, “Ambedkar ke samman mein, BSP maidan mein,” translating to “In honor of Ambedkar, BSP stands firm,” while another demanded, “Home Minister Amit Shah, Resign!”

Sajeevan Lal, the former coordinator for BSP’s Lucknow Zone, explained that the protests were organized as a response to Shah’s “insulting” comments about Ambedkar. “We are staging this demonstration to demand action against Amit Shah and his resignation,” Lal said. He further noted that many BSP workers had been stopped by the police before they could reach the protest site, but this had not deterred their spirit.

In addition to Lucknow, similar protests were witnessed in other districts such as Auraiyya, Jalaun, Varanasi, Unnao, and Firozabad. BSP workers in these regions also expressed their dissatisfaction and anger over Shah’s remarks.

Mayawati, in a statement on Monday, appealed for nationwide support in the protests against Amit Shah’s comments. She urged her party workers to stand united and demand justice for Ambedkar’s followers. The BSP chief also called for a peaceful march and the submission of a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Lucknow, appealing to President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss Amit Shah from the Cabinet.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, there have been instances where law enforcement has attempted to limit the movement of BSP workers. Despite these challenges, the party has vowed to continue its fight until Amit Shah is held accountable for his statements.

The remarks by Amit Shah have sparked a political storm, with various Dalit groups and political leaders joining the chorus of condemnation. The BSP’s protests, fueled by the party’s deep connection with the Dalit community, have added a new layer of tension to the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy has also highlighted the ongoing debate around the treatment of Dalit icons and their representation in India’s political discourse. BSP’s protests aim not only to hold Shah accountable but also to send a message about the importance of safeguarding the dignity of Dr. Ambedkar and other historical figures who have played a crucial role in the upliftment of marginalized communities.

As the protests continue to unfold, BSP workers have made it clear that their fight is far from over. They have pledged to escalate their efforts if the government fails to take action against Amit Shah. The party has also announced plans for further demonstrations and has promised to keep the pressure on the central government until Shah is held accountable for his remarks.

The outcome of these protests could have significant implications for the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, especially as the state heads into its future elections. The BSP’s call for justice in the Ambedkar matter could further galvanize its base and deepen the divisions between the party and the ruling BJP.

For now, the BSP remains resolute in its demand for Shah’s resignation and is determined to ensure that the values of justice, equality, and respect for Ambedkar’s legacy remain central to India’s political discourse.

The protests by BSP workers are a powerful reminder of the lasting impact that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has had on India’s social and political fabric. The party’s call for Amit Shah’s resignation is not just about a single statement but is part of a broader struggle for Dalit rights and social justice. As the protests continue to gain momentum, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these demands and whether the issue will significantly impact the upcoming political narrative in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP’s determination to defend Ambedkar’s legacy will likely continue to resonate throughout the state, with the party calling on its workers and supporters to stay vigilant and unified in their cause for justice.

ALSO READ: Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Filed under

ambedkar amit shah

Advertisement

Also Read

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Walmart Forced Over Million Delivery Workers To Open Costly Deposit Accounts, Lawsuit Claims

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Delhi HC Declines To Intervene In Order For Revision In CLAT-2025 Result

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

Russian Cargo Ship Likely Part Of Syrian Evacuation Mission Sinks In Mediterranean Sea

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

WWE Content Exclusively Coming To Netflix Starting January 2025: What You Need To Know

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

VIDEO: South Korea’s ‘Iron Man’ Exoskeleton To Help ‘Disabled People’ Walk

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Grill Allu Arjun For Over Three Hours

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox