BSP Workers Protest Over Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar, Demand Resignation

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has sparked widespread protests across Uttar Pradesh in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The protests, which began on Tuesday, have seen BSP workers rally in various cities, including the state capital Lucknow, calling for Shah’s resignation and immediate action against him.

The controversy erupted after Amit Shah made remarks in Parliament that BSP chief Mayawati described as deeply offensive to Ambedkar’s followers. In a public statement, Mayawati condemned Shah’s comments, asserting that they insulted the memory of Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution and a symbol of social justice for millions of Dalits.

The most intense protests took place in Lucknow, where BSP workers gathered in front of Ambedkar’s statue in Hazratganj. Holding copies of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and posters of Ambedkar, the protesters raised slogans calling for Amit Shah’s resignation. One placard read, “Ambedkar ke samman mein, BSP maidan mein,” translating to “In honor of Ambedkar, BSP stands firm,” while another demanded, “Home Minister Amit Shah, Resign!”

Sajeevan Lal, the former coordinator for BSP’s Lucknow Zone, explained that the protests were organized as a response to Shah’s “insulting” comments about Ambedkar. “We are staging this demonstration to demand action against Amit Shah and his resignation,” Lal said. He further noted that many BSP workers had been stopped by the police before they could reach the protest site, but this had not deterred their spirit.

In addition to Lucknow, similar protests were witnessed in other districts such as Auraiyya, Jalaun, Varanasi, Unnao, and Firozabad. BSP workers in these regions also expressed their dissatisfaction and anger over Shah’s remarks.

Mayawati, in a statement on Monday, appealed for nationwide support in the protests against Amit Shah’s comments. She urged her party workers to stand united and demand justice for Ambedkar’s followers. The BSP chief also called for a peaceful march and the submission of a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Lucknow, appealing to President Droupadi Murmu to dismiss Amit Shah from the Cabinet.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, there have been instances where law enforcement has attempted to limit the movement of BSP workers. Despite these challenges, the party has vowed to continue its fight until Amit Shah is held accountable for his statements.

The remarks by Amit Shah have sparked a political storm, with various Dalit groups and political leaders joining the chorus of condemnation. The BSP’s protests, fueled by the party’s deep connection with the Dalit community, have added a new layer of tension to the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy has also highlighted the ongoing debate around the treatment of Dalit icons and their representation in India’s political discourse. BSP’s protests aim not only to hold Shah accountable but also to send a message about the importance of safeguarding the dignity of Dr. Ambedkar and other historical figures who have played a crucial role in the upliftment of marginalized communities.

As the protests continue to unfold, BSP workers have made it clear that their fight is far from over. They have pledged to escalate their efforts if the government fails to take action against Amit Shah. The party has also announced plans for further demonstrations and has promised to keep the pressure on the central government until Shah is held accountable for his remarks.

The outcome of these protests could have significant implications for the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, especially as the state heads into its future elections. The BSP’s call for justice in the Ambedkar matter could further galvanize its base and deepen the divisions between the party and the ruling BJP.

For now, the BSP remains resolute in its demand for Shah’s resignation and is determined to ensure that the values of justice, equality, and respect for Ambedkar’s legacy remain central to India’s political discourse.

The protests by BSP workers are a powerful reminder of the lasting impact that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has had on India’s social and political fabric. The party’s call for Amit Shah’s resignation is not just about a single statement but is part of a broader struggle for Dalit rights and social justice. As the protests continue to gain momentum, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these demands and whether the issue will significantly impact the upcoming political narrative in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP’s determination to defend Ambedkar’s legacy will likely continue to resonate throughout the state, with the party calling on its workers and supporters to stay vigilant and unified in their cause for justice.

