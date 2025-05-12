Buddha Purnima: Honouring The Life And Wisdom Of Lord Buddha

Today, on 12th May, devotees across India and the world are observing the holy occasion of Buddha Purnima, a day that marks the birth, enlightenment, and Nirvana of Lord Gautama Buddha.

Today, on 12th May, devotees across India and the world are observing the holy occasion of Buddha Purnima, a day that marks the birth, enlightenment, and Nirvana of Lord Gautama Buddha. Falling on the full moon (Purnima) of the Vaishakha month as per the Hindu calendar, this day holds deep spiritual and historical significance for followers of both Hinduism and Buddhism.

In Hindu tradition, Gautama Buddha is revered as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This adds another layer of sanctity to the Vaishakha Purnima, making it a day of profound worship, fasting, and charity. Ritual baths in sacred rivers, offerings to the needy, and silent prayers are all part of the day’s observances.

Rare Yogas Mark This Year’s Buddha Purnima

This year’s Buddha Purnima coincides with two auspicious planetary alignments—Variyan Yoga and Ravi Yoga. According to Vedic astrology, Variyan Yoga will prevail throughout the day, while Ravi Yoga will be in effect from 5:32 AM on 12th May to 6:12 AM the next morning. These yogas are believed to enhance the spiritual energy of the day, making it especially fruitful for religious activities and meditative practices.

The Teachings That Transcend Time

Buddha Purnima is not only a day to commemorate the life of Siddhartha Gautama, but also a moment to reflect on his timeless teachings. The Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path remain central to Buddhist philosophy. They speak of suffering, its cause, its end, and the path to liberation — lessons that continue to guide millions toward inner peace.

In Bodh Gaya, where the Bodhi Tree stands as a living symbol of Buddha’s enlightenment, thousands of devotees gather in prayer. The site, illuminated with lamps and echoing with chants, becomes the spiritual heart of global Buddhist celebration.

On this sacred day, faith, reflection, and compassion come together — reminding humanity of the path that leads beyond suffering and towards awakening.

