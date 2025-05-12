Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

PM Modi warns Pakistan on Buddha Purnima: No tolerance for nuclear blackmail, vows precise strikes on terror bases, echoing India's historic nuclear stance.

In a speech loaded with symbolism and history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, echoing India’s historic nuclear legacy and reaffirming its stand against terrorism and nuclear threats.

Modi’s message, delivered after India’s swift military retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, made it clear that India will respond firmly to any attempt at nuclear blackmail.

“India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail,” he said.

The day chosen for this powerful address wasn’t accidental. May 18, 1974, also Buddha Purnima, marked India’s first nuclear test at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The code message sent then: “The Buddha is smiling.” That symbolic phrase marked the country’s entry into the nuclear club.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exactly 51 years later, PM Modi used the same Buddhist festival to reaffirm India’s nuclear resolve and counter-terror policy. His statement paralleled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led India’s second nuclear test series Operation Shakti on May 11, 1998, also around Buddha’s birth anniversary. That test series was popularly known as “Buddha Smiles Again.”

While Indira Gandhi’s 1974 government had described the explosion as a “peaceful” nuclear test, Modi attached a condition to peace:

“If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace.”

The latest developments follow India’s 100-hour military conflict with Pakistan, launched under Operation Sindoor on May 7, after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam. During the early hours of that operation, Indian forces struck nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

“Instead of supporting India’s strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India itself,” Modi noted.

“If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given… a befitting response on our terms only.”

Modi’s speech also echoed Lord Buddha’s teachings, ending with a peaceful yet potent note:

“Today is Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha has shown us the path of peace. But the path of peace also goes through power.”

His message fused India’s nuclear doctrine, military readiness, and commitment to peace, reviving decades-old symbolism in a new geopolitical context. The legacy of Pokhran, both from 1974 and 1998, continues to shape India’s strategic communication especially when national security is at stake.

ALSO READ: Air Marshal AK Bharti’s Ramcharitmanas Verse Response To Pakistan Wins Praise In Press Brief