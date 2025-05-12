Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

PM Modi warns Pakistan on Buddha Purnima: No tolerance for nuclear blackmail, vows precise strikes on terror bases, echoing India's historic nuclear stance.

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima


In a speech loaded with symbolism and history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, echoing India’s historic nuclear legacy and reaffirming its stand against terrorism and nuclear threats.

Modi’s message, delivered after India’s swift military retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, made it clear that India will respond firmly to any attempt at nuclear blackmail.

“India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail,” he said.

The day chosen for this powerful address wasn’t accidental. May 18, 1974, also Buddha Purnima, marked India’s first nuclear test at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The code message sent then: “The Buddha is smiling.” That symbolic phrase marked the country’s entry into the nuclear club.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exactly 51 years later, PM Modi used the same Buddhist festival to reaffirm India’s nuclear resolve and counter-terror policy. His statement paralleled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led India’s second nuclear test series Operation Shakti on May 11, 1998, also around Buddha’s birth anniversary. That test series was popularly known as “Buddha Smiles Again.”

While Indira Gandhi’s 1974 government had described the explosion as a “peaceful” nuclear test, Modi attached a condition to peace:

“If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace.”

The latest developments follow India’s 100-hour military conflict with Pakistan, launched under Operation Sindoor on May 7, after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam. During the early hours of that operation, Indian forces struck nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

“Instead of supporting India’s strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India itself,” Modi noted.

“If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given… a befitting response on our terms only.”

Modi’s speech also echoed Lord Buddha’s teachings, ending with a peaceful yet potent note:

“Today is Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha has shown us the path of peace. But the path of peace also goes through power.”

His message fused India’s nuclear doctrine, military readiness, and commitment to peace, reviving decades-old symbolism in a new geopolitical context. The legacy of Pokhran, both from 1974 and 1998, continues to shape India’s strategic communication especially when national security is at stake.

ALSO READ: Air Marshal AK Bharti’s Ramcharitmanas Verse Response To Pakistan Wins Praise In Press Brief

Filed under

Buddha Purnima 2025 Buddha Smiles Again PM Modi Pakistan warning Pokhran nuclear test

newsx

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19
newsx

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control
Edan Alexander, the last

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu
Kyle Snyder, the Olympic

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
Olympic wrestling champio

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
newsx

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Entertainment

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom