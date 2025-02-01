Budget 2025: Agriculture Is The First Engine Of Union Budget: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In her presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that agriculture would be the foremost priority in the government's economic agenda. She outlined a series of measures aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and supporting farmers across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the addition of 10,000 new seats in medical colleges across the country.

PM Dhandhanya Krishi Yojna: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Agricultural Growth

A key highlight of the Budget was the announcement of the PM Dhandhanya Krishi Yojna, which will focus on increasing agricultural productivity in districts with lower output levels. The scheme is set to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, covering 100 districts across the nation. The initiative will work closely with state governments to enhance the storage capacity at the panchayat level and ensure improved yield management.

Strengthening Global Agricultural Practices and Enhancing Pulses Production

FM Sitharaman also revealed plans to incorporate global agricultural best practices to boost productivity. The government will launch a specialized program targeting pulses, particularly focusing on urad, tuar, and masoor. This initiative aims to improve pulse production and ensure better resource utilization for farmers.

Special Focus on Fruits and Farmers’ Remuneration Under Agriculture Sector

With rising income levels, there has been a notable increase in fruit consumption. The government will work with state authorities to provide farmers with better remuneration for their produce. This partnership will ensure that farmers’ incomes grow as the demand for fruits continues to surge.

Bihar’s Makhana Industry under Agriculture: A New Opportunity for Farmers

In a state-specific initiative, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the creation of a Makhana Board in Bihar. This new body will offer training and support to Makhana farmers, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to enhance production and profitability. This move is expected to foster a significant boost to the Makhana industry, which holds immense potential in the state.

By prioritizing agriculture in Budget 2025, the government aims to lay the groundwork for long-term agricultural growth and ensure that farmers receive the support they need to thrive.