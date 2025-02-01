Budget 2025: Are Southern States Satisfied Or Disappointed?

Despite the budget’s focus on middle-class welfare, key infrastructure projects and financial support requested by states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana were largely ignored.

Southern states have voiced strong discontent with the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the central government of ignoring their regional needs and concerns. The budget, which included tax exemptions and welfare schemes targeting the middle class, failed to address several critical demands from southern states, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among political leaders in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Is Kerala Disappointed?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the Union Budget, alleging that it showed a “political approach” focused on electoral considerations rather than the genuine needs of the state. He expressed disappointment over the absence of major infrastructure projects like AIIMS and the Railway Coach Manufacturing Plant, both of which Kerala had long advocated for. “None of these have been considered in the budget. There are no big projects,” Vijayan remarked.

He further stated that the budget’s failure to address unemployment, inflation, and poverty violated the federal structure of the Constitution. Kerala’s specific requests for a Rs 24,000 crore economic package and funds for the Vizhinjam port project were also ignored, according to Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

Tamil Nadu’s Concern

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the Union Budget of overlooking the state’s demands and ignoring its significance in national economic planning. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s name was scarcely mentioned in the Budget, despite its high ranking in the Economic Survey and NITI Aayog reports. Stalin expressed frustration over the lack of funding for major projects, including highways and metro rail initiatives. “Tamil Nadu is completely ignored in the Budget Report this year,” he said, also highlighting the state’s growing financial burden as the Union Government reduces its share in various projects. DMK MP Kanimozhi echoed these sentiments, criticizing the Union Budget for its disparity in addressing regional concerns.

Here is MK Stalin’s X post:

Karnataka’s Demands Unmet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the Union Budget a “khaali chombu” (empty vessel) for the state, pointing out that despite Karnataka being one of the highest tax-paying states, it received minimal funding in comparison to states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which were given special grants. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge added to the criticism, dismissing the budget as a series of empty announcements. “We have been seeing this for the past 10 years. Due to Modi’s masterstrokes, unemployment is at its peak,” he remarked.

Here is Karnataka CM’s post:

Bengaluru is India’s growth engine—but Modi Govt refuses to invest in its future! ❌ Suburban Rail – No funds allocated!

❌ Metro Expansion – Completely ignored!

❌ Outer Ring Road – No Union support! Despite being the largest tax contributor, Bengaluru’s infrastructure remains… pic.twitter.com/wsK5YWKsUh — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 1, 2025

Telangana Left Disappointed

Telangana also voiced its displeasure with the Union Budget, accusing the central government of neglecting the state’s requests. Telangana Minister Konda Surekha expressed frustration at the lack of support for the state’s growth and development, highlighting that the promises made to Telangana were ignored. She criticized the budget for failing to fulfill the expectations of southern states and for sidelining their developmental needs.

Here is Surekha’s X post:

Completely disappointed with the Union Budget. I have no words to express the sadness of not receiving enough allocation to the younger state of the country, Telangana, from India’s Finance Minister, @nsitharaman. The requests from southern states were overlooked, and… pic.twitter.com/YwzqGSpESZ — Konda Surekha (@iamkondasurekha) February 1, 2025

The Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked significant backlash from southern states, with political leaders accusing the central government of ignoring their legitimate demands and focusing primarily on politically motivated allocations.

