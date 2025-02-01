Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025: Are Southern States Satisfied Or Disappointed?

Despite the budget’s focus on middle-class welfare, key infrastructure projects and financial support requested by states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana were largely ignored.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025: Are Southern States Satisfied Or Disappointed?


Southern states have voiced strong discontent with the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the central government of ignoring their regional needs and concerns. The budget, which included tax exemptions and welfare schemes targeting the middle class, failed to address several critical demands from southern states, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among political leaders in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Is Kerala Disappointed?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the Union Budget, alleging that it showed a “political approach” focused on electoral considerations rather than the genuine needs of the state. He expressed disappointment over the absence of major infrastructure projects like AIIMS and the Railway Coach Manufacturing Plant, both of which Kerala had long advocated for. “None of these have been considered in the budget. There are no big projects,” Vijayan remarked.

He further stated that the budget’s failure to address unemployment, inflation, and poverty violated the federal structure of the Constitution. Kerala’s specific requests for a Rs 24,000 crore economic package and funds for the Vizhinjam port project were also ignored, according to Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tamil Nadu’s Concern

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the Union Budget of overlooking the state’s demands and ignoring its significance in national economic planning. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s name was scarcely mentioned in the Budget, despite its high ranking in the Economic Survey and NITI Aayog reports. Stalin expressed frustration over the lack of funding for major projects, including highways and metro rail initiatives. “Tamil Nadu is completely ignored in the Budget Report this year,” he said, also highlighting the state’s growing financial burden as the Union Government reduces its share in various projects. DMK MP Kanimozhi echoed these sentiments, criticizing the Union Budget for its disparity in addressing regional concerns.

Here is MK Stalin’s X post:

Karnataka’s Demands Unmet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the Union Budget a “khaali chombu” (empty vessel) for the state, pointing out that despite Karnataka being one of the highest tax-paying states, it received minimal funding in comparison to states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which were given special grants. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge added to the criticism, dismissing the budget as a series of empty announcements. “We have been seeing this for the past 10 years. Due to Modi’s masterstrokes, unemployment is at its peak,” he remarked.

Here is Karnataka CM’s post:

Telangana Left Disappointed

Telangana also voiced its displeasure with the Union Budget, accusing the central government of neglecting the state’s requests. Telangana Minister Konda Surekha expressed frustration at the lack of support for the state’s growth and development, highlighting that the promises made to Telangana were ignored. She criticized the budget for failing to fulfill the expectations of southern states and for sidelining their developmental needs.

Here is Surekha’s X post:

The Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked significant backlash from southern states, with political leaders accusing the central government of ignoring their legitimate demands and focusing primarily on politically motivated allocations.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Welcomes Budget 2025, Applauds Special Focus On Bihar

Filed under

Budget 2025 union budget

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amit Shah Slams AAP, Accuses Delhi Government Of Corruption Ahead Of Elections

Amit Shah Slams AAP, Accuses Delhi Government Of Corruption Ahead Of Elections

Unbelievable! iPhone 14 Discount On Amazon: Buy Now For Just Rs 11,700!

Unbelievable! iPhone 14 Discount On Amazon: Buy Now For Just Rs 11,700!

Budget 2025: Niranjan Hiranandani Says Prime Minister Will Certainly Look At New Ways For GDP Growth | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: Niranjan Hiranandani Says Prime Minister Will Certainly Look At New Ways For GDP...

Budget 2025 Impact: Gold Prices Surge To ₹83,360 Per 10 Grams

Budget 2025 Impact: Gold Prices Surge To ₹83,360 Per 10 Grams

Rafah Crossing Reopens: 50 Palestinian Patients Evacuated For Medical Treatment

Rafah Crossing Reopens: 50 Palestinian Patients Evacuated For Medical Treatment

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox