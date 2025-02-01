Budget 2025: Entrepreneurship, MSMEs & Employment Get A Big Boost

By strengthening their financial and operational capabilities, the government aims to establish India as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

To expand the scope of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced new classification norms in Budget 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The investment threshold for MSMEs has been raised by 2.5 times, while turnover limits have been doubled, enabling more businesses to qualify as MSMEs.

Enhanced Investment and Turnover Limits for MSME Classification

The updated criteria aim to help MSMEs achieve greater scale, adopt advanced technology, and secure better access to capital. According to the revised framework:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Micro Enterprises: Investment limit increased from ₹1 crore to ₹2.5 crore; turnover limit raised from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore.

Small Enterprises: Investment cap raised from ₹10 crore to ₹25 crore; turnover ceiling increased from ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore.

Medium Enterprises: Investment limit enhanced from ₹50 crore to ₹125 crore; turnover cap doubled from ₹250 crore to ₹500 crore.

These changes are expected to give MSMEs more confidence to expand operations and generate employment opportunities for India’s growing workforce.

Significance of MSMEs in India’s Economy

Currently, India has over 1 crore registered MSMEs, employing approximately 7.5 crore individuals. These enterprises contribute 36% to the country’s manufacturing output and account for 45% of total exports.

By strengthening their financial and operational capabilities, the government aims to establish India as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Previous MSME Classification vs. New Changes

The last revision of MSME classification was implemented in 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, MSMEs were defined as:

Micro Enterprises: Investment up to ₹1 crore, turnover up to ₹5 crore.

Small Enterprises: Investment up to ₹10 crore, turnover up to ₹50 crore.

Medium Enterprises: Investment up to ₹50 crore, turnover up to ₹250 crore.

With the updated limits, more businesses will now fall under the MSME category, allowing them to avail government benefits, incentives, and easier credit access.

Impact of the New MSME Classification

The revision is expected to accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, enhance their competitiveness, and contribute significantly to economic development. It also aligns with India’s vision of promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment generation.

• The Govt will introduce ‘Customized Credit Cards’ with a ₹5 lakh limit for Micro Enterprises registered on Udyam portal. In the first year, 10 lakh such cards will be issued.

• A new Fund of Funds for Startups, with a contribution of ₹10,000 crore will be set up.

• A new scheme will be launched for 5 lakh women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ‘First- me entrepreneurs’. This will provide Term Loans up to ₹2 crore during the next 5 years.

• For India’s footwear and leather sector, a focus product scheme will be implemented. The scheme is expected to facilitate employment for 22 lakh persons, generate turnover of ₹4 lakh crore and exports of over ₹1.1 lakh crore. Basic Custom duty on Wet Blue leather is now fully exempt to facilitate imports

for domes c value addition and employment.

• Govt will support Clean Tech manufacturing to improve domes c value addition, jobs and build our ecosystem for solar PV cells, EV ba eries, motors and controllers, electrolyzers, wind turbines, very high voltage transmission equipment and grid scale series.

• 5 National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will be set up with global experse and partnerships.