Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Adorns Madhubani Saree, Dulari Devi Says, ‘It Is The Essence Of Mithila’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree on February 1, 2025, when she presented the Union Budget came as a tribute to India’s cultural heritage. Dressed in an exquisite off-white saree made by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, renowned Madhubani artist of Bihar, her choice was more than just aesthetic; it gave tribute to this long legacy through Bihar’s Mithila region and the Madhubani art that has come to be regarded as iconic.

The saree is made of Bangalore silk and is intricately designed with golden embroidery of coupled fish and the lotus, which are two motifs deeply embedded in Mithila art. Fish is a common motif depicted with the lotus in traditional paintings, symbolizing prosperity, fertility, and harmony, which are the core values of the Mithilanchal region’s culture. According to Dulari Devi, the saree is designed in homage to Mithila’s cultural staples: makhana, fish, and paan—all of which are highly significant elements in the folklore and traditions of the region.

This handloom silk saree had been gifted by the artist during her November 2024 visit to Saurath of Mithila Painting Institute. Dulari Devi feels elated while speaking of a torchbearer towards the revival as well as bringing international acclaim through Madhubani art when seen wearing it through the Finance Minister. While conducting an emotional interview, she responded, “The pride of Mithila in Madhubani paintings.”. This Bangalore silk saree shows designs of couple fish and lotus. This makes us all feel proud because it is now worn by Sitharaman on such a glorious day.

She reflected further, “This is not just a saree; it is the essence of Mithila. I am full of joy and pride seeing this dressed on the shoulder of such an eminent leader. It’s recognition of all work done by each one of us in Mithila in preservation and celebration of our art.

The motifs on the saree not only represent cultural prosperity but also reflect the rich traditions of the region, passed down through generations of artisans. Sitharaman took a keen interest in the symbols embedded within Mithila art, including those that represent Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, during her visit, deepening her understanding of the artistry’s spiritual and cultural significance.

Dulari Devi’s journey as an artist is nothing short of inspiring. Not hailing from a fishing family that had any tradition in painting, she gained popularity only under the mentorship of the renowned Madhubani painter Karpoori Devi. Though she had personally faced many troubles—abandonment by her husband when she was just 16 years old, the death of a child, and suffering for 16 long years while working as a domestic servant—no one ever saw Devi give up on her passion for painting. Her work speaks out on social issues like child marriage, AIDS, and female foeticide, using the canvas to bring awareness to causes that are deeply close to her heart.

Over 10,000 of Dulari Devi’s paintings have been shown in more than 50 exhibitions nationwide. To guarantee that the art form is preserved and transmitted to future generations, she has also mentored more than 1,000 students. The saree Sitharaman wore symbolizes not only her individual accomplishment but also the tenacity of Mithila’s artists, who keep enhancing the world’s artistic landscape.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is renowned for her distinctive fashion choices, has regularly celebrated India’s diverse and rich textile tapestry on Budget Day by showcasing her wardrobe. She has donned sarees from various parts of the world in the past. Telangana is home to Pochampally Ikat, while Odisha is home to Bomkai. This dedication to respecting India’s diverse and rich cultural heritage is further demonstrated by the Union Budget of 2025’s selection of Madhubani art.

Sitharaman’s wearing of this Madhubani saree is highly significant because it highlights Bihar’s artistic legacy in addition to acknowledging the art form and its creator. Dulari Devi’s contribution to Indian art will serve as a symbolic guide to the intersections of culture, craftsmanship, and patriotism in the days ahead when the Budget is interpreted in light of its effects on the economy.

