Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Adorns White And Gold Saree With Madhubani Motifs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left from the Ministry of Finance for adorning Odisha's traditional Pattachitra saree.

India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has once again made history by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, a record-breaking achievement in independent India. This milestone underscores her prominent role in shaping the country’s economic policies over the years. Apart from her economic vision, Sitharaman also grabbed attention for her elegant sartorial choice, wearing a stunning traditional saree that showcased India’s rich heritage.

A Graceful Statement in Traditional Attire

For the Budget 2025 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a sophisticated cream saree adorned with a classic gold border. She paired it with a striking red blouse, creating a timeless and elegant look. Her minimalist accessories—gold bangles, a delicate chain, and matching earrings—further accentuated her traditional ensemble. As in previous years, her fashion choices reflected a deep appreciation for India’s cultural and artistic legacy.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.

She will present and read out the #UnionBudget2025 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/89XblFTwmk — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

Madhubani Art: A Special Cultural Touch

One of the most captivating elements of Sitharaman’s saree this year was its intricate Madhubani border. Madhubani painting, a celebrated folk art from the Mithila region of Bihar, is renowned for its vibrant use of colours, geometric patterns, and detailed depictions of nature and mythology. This ancient art form is traditionally created using natural dyes and intricate brushwork, making it a cherished part of India’s artistic heritage.

#UnionBudget2025 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is wearing a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the skill of Padma awardee Dulari Devi. Dulari Devi is a 2021 Padma Shri awardee. When FM visited Madhubani for a credit outreach activity at Mithila Art Institute,… pic.twitter.com/Q9ur6abaNt — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

By wearing a saree featuring Madhubani motifs, Sitharaman not only made a fashion statement but also extended her support to India’s rich cultural traditions and the artisans who continue to preserve them. Her choice served as a tribute to the skilled craftsmen who keep this centuries-old art alive.

A Tradition of Iconic Sarees on Budget Day

Over the years, Nirmala Sitharaman’s choice of sarees on Budget Day has become a talking point, with each ensemble reflecting a unique cultural or artistic significance. In 2024, she presented the Union Budget wearing a striking blue saree adorned with white floral motifs. This was paired with a cream blouse that harmonized beautifully with the design elements.

For the 2023 Budget, she embraced a bold look with a red saree featuring a structured black geometric pattern accented with gold. The 2022 presentation saw her in a warm-toned saree, blending brown and reddish hues, with intricate elephant motifs woven near the pallu, exuding an earthy charm.

Her 2021 saree was a combination of red and white, accented with subtle green borders, a classic colour scheme with cultural significance. However, the most striking choice came in 2020, when she opted for a bright yellow saree, radiating confidence and optimism as she delivered her budget speech.

A Symbol of Culture and Leadership

Nirmala Sitharaman’s consistent incorporation of traditional Indian textiles into her public appearances highlights the deep connection between culture and governance. Her saree choices not only reflect personal style but also serve as a reminder of India’s vast and diverse textile heritage. By wearing handloom sarees and supporting indigenous artisans, she sends a powerful message about the importance of preserving India’s rich craftsmanship.

As India moves forward with the financial blueprint laid out in Budget 2025, Sitharaman’s historic achievement, coupled with her cultural appreciation, continues to inspire admiration across the nation. Her legacy extends beyond economic policies, reinforcing the importance of tradition, identity, and pride in India’s artistic excellence