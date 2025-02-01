Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Centre of Excellence For AI In Education With ₹500 Cr Outlay

Finance Minister also announced the establishment of five National Centers of Excellence for Skilling and plans to expand infrastructure in IITs to accommodate 6,500 additional students.

In her presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a significant announcement, stating that a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education will be established with a total outlay of ₹500 crore. This initiative aims to leverage AI to transform educational practices and enhance learning experiences across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sitharaman highlighted that the government had previously announced three Centers of Excellence in AI for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities in 2023. She added, “I had announced three excellence centers in AI for agriculture in 2023. Now a center of excellence for education will be set up with an outlay of ₹500 crore.”

Along with this, the Finance Minister also announced the establishment of five National Centers of Excellence for Skilling, focusing on equipping Indian youth with the necessary skills for global manufacturing opportunities. Furthermore, the government plans to expand infrastructure in IITs to accommodate 6,500 additional students, strengthening the foundation for India’s growing role in global tech and manufacturing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Increases Kisan Credit Card Loan Limit from 3 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh