Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Key Initiatives For Viksit Bharat

In a significant move to address the growing demand for medical professionals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the addition of 10,000 new seats in medical colleges across the country. This decision, revealed during the Union Budget 2025, aims to bolster the capacity of India’s healthcare system by training more doctors, thus catering to the increasing population and healthcare needs.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents: Strengthening IITs and Fostering Excellence in Education

Sitharaman also highlighted the impressive growth of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), noting that over the past decade, 23 IITs have collectively expanded their student intake capacity to over 1.35 lakh. This marks a significant leap forward in addressing the country’s demand for skilled engineers and technology experts.

Additionally, the Finance Minister shared plans for a new Centre of Excellence for Education, with an investment of Rs. 500 crores. This initiative will focus on improving the quality and accessibility of education, furthering the government’s commitment to nurturing talent across various sectors, including technology and innovation.

Empowering Startups and Entrepreneurs: FM Sitharaman

With an eye on fostering entrepreneurship, the Finance Minister introduced the creation of a new ‘Fund of Funds for Startups,’ which will receive an additional Rs. 10,000 crore contribution. This will supplement the existing Rs. 10,000 crore government funding, enhancing the financial ecosystem for startups across India.

In an inclusive move, Sitharaman announced a new scheme aimed at empowering women and first-time entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities. The scheme will provide financial support to 5 lakh aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them take their business ideas from concept to reality and creating a more equitable entrepreneurial landscape in the country.