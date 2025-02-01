Budget 2025: Got Two Houses? Here’s How You Will Benefit From New Income Tax Rules

To illustrate the change, consider a taxpayer who owns two houses—one occupied by them and the other vacant. Under the new Budget 2025 provisions, they can classify both properties as self-occupied without incurring any tax liability.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2025 speech, announced a significant relaxation in income tax rules, allowing taxpayers to designate any two houses as self-occupied properties without restrictions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Changes in Income Tax Rules for Self-Occupied Houses

Under the current rules, taxpayers can only claim the annual value of their self-occupied properties as nil if specific conditions are met. However, recognizing the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the government has proposed allowing two such properties to be considered self-occupied without any conditions.

With this modification, taxpayers can easily file their income tax returns without complex calculations. They can claim the annual value of any two houses as zero, while the deemed calculation of house value will only apply if they own a third property.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Example of the New Taxation Rule

To illustrate the change, consider a taxpayer who owns two houses—one occupied by them and the other vacant. Under the new Budget 2025 provisions, they can classify both properties as self-occupied without incurring any tax liability.

For those owning three properties, any two can be declared as self-occupied, while the third will be subject to deemed value calculation for tax purposes.

Previously, to claim two houses as self-occupied, a taxpayer had to meet the following condition:

“The owner cannot actually occupy the house because they have to reside elsewhere due to employment, business, or professional reasons in a property that does not belong to them.”

For example, if a taxpayer owns two properties in Delhi but resides in Mumbai for work and does not own any property in Mumbai, they can claim both Delhi houses as self-occupied under the current regulations.

The updated rules will benefit taxpayers by simplifying the income tax return process and reducing financial burdens. With the ability to claim any two houses as self-occupied without conditions, more homeowners can maximize tax savings while avoiding unnecessary compliance complexities.