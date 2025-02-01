Budget 2025: Government Launches PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana for Agricultural Growth in 100 Districts

In an effort to boost agricultural productivity and support rural communities, the Union government has launched the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

In an effort to boost agricultural productivity and support rural communities, the Union government has launched the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. This new initiative is designed to improve farming conditions in 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and limited access to credit. Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Union Budget 2025, the scheme aims to enhance rural prosperity by integrating existing agricultural schemes and introducing targeted interventions.

PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana: Targeting Growth in Underdeveloped Agricultural Regions

The PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana takes inspiration from the successful Aspirational Districts Program. Sitharaman highlighted the government’s commitment to working alongside state administrations to implement focused reforms that will uplift farmers in these regions. These areas, often struggling with low productivity and limited access to resources, will see tailored solutions aimed at improving their agricultural outcomes.

“Motivated by the success of the Aspirational Districts Program, our government will undertake the Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. Through the convergence of existing schemes and specialized measures, the program will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average credit parameters,” said Sitharaman while presenting the budget.

Key Focus Areas of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana

The PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana is built around five key areas that aim to transform the agricultural landscape of these districts:

Enhancing Productivity: The government plans to introduce advanced farming techniques and modern equipment to boost crop yields. Promoting Crop Diversification: To ensure long-term sustainability, the program will encourage farmers to diversify their crops and adopt more sustainable agricultural practices. Developing Post-Harvest Infrastructure: The initiative will establish post-harvest storage facilities at the panchayat and block levels. This will help reduce crop wastage and improve food security across these regions. Improving Irrigation Infrastructure: To optimize water usage and increase agricultural output, the scheme will focus on enhancing irrigation systems. Easier Access to Credit: The program will also make it easier for farmers to access credit, allowing them to invest in better farming techniques and technology.

These efforts are expected to directly benefit 1.7 crore farmers, improving their income levels and ensuring more sustainable agricultural practices.

Addressing Underemployment with the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program

In addition to the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, the government has also introduced the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program. This initiative aims to tackle underemployment in agriculture, an issue that has long plagued rural communities. The program will be implemented in partnership with state governments and will focus on skilling, investment, and the adoption of technology to strengthen the rural economy.

“The Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program will be launched in partnership with the states. This will address underemployment in agriculture through skilling, investment, technology, and invigorating the rural economy,” said Sitharaman.

The primary goal of the program is to generate sufficient employment opportunities in rural areas, reducing the need for migration to urban centers. Special emphasis will be placed on empowering rural women, young farmers, marginal landholders, and landless families, providing them with economic stability and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

A Vision for Inclusive Agricultural Growth

With the launch of these initiatives, the government envisions a future of sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth. The focus will be on empowering farmers through enhanced productivity, access to financial support, infrastructure development, and employment generation. These programs aim to lay a solid foundation for long-term agricultural sustainability and rural prosperity across India.

As the government moves forward with the implementation of these schemes, it will be crucial to track their impact on India’s agrarian economy and the livelihoods of rural communities. Stakeholders across the agricultural sector are eager to see how these efforts will translate into real, tangible benefits for farmers and rural families.