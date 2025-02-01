Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Budget 2025: Government To Develop 50 Tourist Destinations, Collaborate With Private Sector To Promote Medical Tourism

The government will also collaborate with the private sector to promote medical tourism, positioning India as a global destination for health and wellness.

Budget 2025: Government To Develop 50 Tourist Destinations, Collaborate With Private Sector To Promote Medical Tourism


As a major boon to India’s tourism sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the government will develop 50 top tourist destinations in association with state governments as part of the Union Budget 2025-26 presentation. This initiative will help market India’s heritage and cultural heritage sites, fostering economic growth while increasing the influx of visitors into the country.

To further enhance the tourism experience, Sitharaman revealed that Mudra loans would be extended to homestays, making travel more accessible while providing a boost to local economies. The government will also collaborate with the private sector to promote medical tourism, positioning India as a global destination for health and wellness.

Sitharaman also emphasized that the government would focus on destinations linked to the life and teachings of Lord Buddha, further strengthening India’s cultural tourism. In addition, financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal in Bihar, which will benefit the Mithilanchal region, enhancing both local infrastructure and tourism potential.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Centre of Excellence For AI In Education With ₹500 Cr Outlay

Filed under

Budget 2025

