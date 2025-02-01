Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025: India Among Fastest Growing Economies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In a bold statement during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared India as the fastest-growing economy among all major global economies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025: India Among Fastest Growing Economies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared India as the fastest-growing economy among all major global economies.


In a bold statement during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared India as the fastest-growing economy among all major global economies. With the nation on an upward trajectory, Sitharaman highlighted the remarkable development achievements of the past decade, pointing to India’s strategic structural reforms that have garnered international attention and confidence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Global Confidence in India’s Future

Sitharaman emphasized the global recognition of India’s potential, noting that the trust in the country’s economic capabilities has significantly strengthened in recent years. The Finance Minister expressed optimism about the coming years, forecasting that the next five years will be pivotal in shaping India’s economic landscape and ensuring equitable growth across all regions.

A Vision for India’s Inclusive Growth

The Finance Minister further stated that the government’s vision for the next phase of growth is rooted in the idea of “Sabka Vikas” or inclusive development. As India prepares for this new phase, efforts will be focused on promoting balanced and sustainable growth, ensuring that every region benefits from the nation’s economic progress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: How India’s Budget Process Differs From Other Countries

Filed under

Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Allahabad High Court Paves Way For Promotion Of 2016 Batch Naib Tehsildars

Allahabad High Court Paves Way For Promotion Of 2016 Batch Naib Tehsildars

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him...

Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

Budget 2025: How Nirmala Sitharaman’s Sarees Are Reflective Of India’s Union Budget

Budget 2025: How Nirmala Sitharaman’s Sarees Are Reflective Of India’s Union Budget

Planes Equipped With TCAS To Prevent Crashes; What Went Wrong In Washington Collision

Planes Equipped With TCAS To Prevent Crashes; What Went Wrong In Washington Collision

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox