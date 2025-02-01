Budget 2025: India Among Fastest Growing Economies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In a bold statement during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared India as the fastest-growing economy among all major global economies.

In a bold statement during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared India as the fastest-growing economy among all major global economies. With the nation on an upward trajectory, Sitharaman highlighted the remarkable development achievements of the past decade, pointing to India’s strategic structural reforms that have garnered international attention and confidence.

Global Confidence in India’s Future

Sitharaman emphasized the global recognition of India’s potential, noting that the trust in the country’s economic capabilities has significantly strengthened in recent years. The Finance Minister expressed optimism about the coming years, forecasting that the next five years will be pivotal in shaping India’s economic landscape and ensuring equitable growth across all regions.

A Vision for India’s Inclusive Growth

The Finance Minister further stated that the government’s vision for the next phase of growth is rooted in the idea of “Sabka Vikas” or inclusive development. As India prepares for this new phase, efforts will be focused on promoting balanced and sustainable growth, ensuring that every region benefits from the nation’s economic progress.