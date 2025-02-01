Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Budget 2025 Lays Foundation For ‘Viksit Bharat’, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a crucial step toward achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

Budget 2025 Lays Foundation For ‘Viksit Bharat’, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised the Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it the foundation stone for achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has structured the budget into four key focus areas—poor, youth, farmers, and women—aiming to drive economic growth and social welfare.

“Under the vision of PM Modi, the finance minister has tabled the Union Budget 2025 today. This budget is the foundation stone for achieving the steps taken to attain the vision of Viksit Bharat. PM Modi has categorised this budget into four parts: Poor, youth, farmers, and women. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister in the last 10 and a half years, the economy has developed significantly, and with this budget, it will grow further. The interest-free loan for improving infrastructure will benefit the states,” said Adityanath.

Budget For Middle-Class

He also emphasized the benefits provided to the middle class, including tax exemptions and rebates, terming them as “positive steps.” Special initiatives such as the establishment of a Special Economic Zone for fishermen, loans up to Rs 5 lakh for dairy farming, and low-interest loans for farmers were highlighted as crucial measures for agricultural and rural development. Additionally, the introduction of the Anganwadi 2.0 program was noted as a significant move towards child welfare and early education.

Further, the Chief Minister underscored the government’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities by announcing a new scheme to provide term loans up to Rs 2 crore to 5 lakh women, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the next five years. Plans to set up 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and provide broadband connectivity in secondary schools and primary health centers in rural areas were also lauded as progressive steps.

Cancer Centers

The budget also includes a provision to establish cancer centers in district hospitals across Uttar Pradesh in the next three years, a move expected to significantly improve healthcare facilities in the state. “The establishment of a Center of Excellence for Skilling and a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education will give global recognition to our youth. The Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana will benefit 1.75 crore farmers across the country, with Uttar Pradesh receiving the maximum benefit through the Kisan Credit Card scheme,” he added.

The announcement of an increase in the Kisan Credit Card limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh was also welcomed, as it is expected to provide additional financial support to farmers. Adityanath asserted that the budget is a crucial step toward achieving the goal of making India a five-trillion-dollar economy, stating that “the vision of the Prime Minister will now advance at thrice the speed in the third phase.”

During the budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh will not have to pay income tax, providing a major relief to taxpayers, particularly the middle class. For salaried taxpayers, the exemption limit has been set at Rs 12.75 lakh, including the standard deduction of Rs 75,000. The new income tax regime is aimed at simplifying the tax structure while benefiting the middle-class population. However, these exemptions will only apply to taxpayers availing deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, including Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80CCC and another Rs 1.5 lakh for home loan interest payments.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Government Announces Major Boost For Exports

Filed under

Budget 2025 CM Yogi Adityanath

