Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Key Quotes from Budget Speeches

Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s Finance Minister, has consistently made headlines not just for her economic policies but also for her powerful and memorable statements. Through her budget speeches, press conferences, and interviews, she has conveyed a vision of economic growth, structural reforms, and inclusive development. This article explores some of her most notable quotes over the years, highlighting their significance and context.

Key Quotes from Budget Speech 2025

India’s Fast-Growing Economy

“Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India’s capability and potential has only grown in this period.”

Sitharaman emphasized India’s rapid economic growth, attributing it to consistent reforms and a strong policy framework. Her statement reassures investors and stakeholders about India’s promising future.

Sabka Vikas: A Vision for the Next Five Years

“Next 5 years a unique opportunity to realise Sabka Vikas, and stimulate growth for all regions.”

With this statement, the Finance Minister reinforced the government’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that economic progress reaches every part of the country.

Simplifying Tax Compliance

“In the budget of July 2024, the delay of the payments of the TDS up to the due date of filing statements was decriminalised; I propose the same from the TCS provisions as well…”

By easing tax compliance, the government aims to create a more business-friendly environment, reducing unnecessary penalties and encouraging timely tax payments.

Boosting the Marine Sector

“The government will bring a framework to unlock potential in the marine sector with a focus on Andaman and Lakshadweep.”

This statement highlights the government’s plan to develop India’s coastal and island economies, enhancing trade, tourism, and sustainability in these regions.

Enhancing Regional Connectivity

“Inspired by the success, a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational and northeast regional districts…”

The expansion of the UDAN scheme reflects a commitment to improving transportation networks, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Key Quotes from Budget 2024

Vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’

This reiterates the government’s approach to simplifying taxation laws, reducing burdens on taxpayers and businesses.

Strengthening India’s Economy

This assertion highlights India’s impressive economic trajectory and the impact of consistent policy measures.

Key Quotes from Budget 2023

India’s Global Recognition

“The world has recognized India as a bright star; our growth for the current year is estimated at 7%.”

Sitharaman pointed out India’s resilience and strong economic standing despite global challenges.

Building for the Future: Amrit Kaal

“This Budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget, envisioning a prosperous and inclusive India.”

She emphasized the long-term goal of making India a developed nation, focusing on sustainable and inclusive economic policies.

People-Centric Governance

“Our focus on reforms and sound policies has resulted in Jan Bhagidari, helping us during trying times.”

Sitharaman acknowledged the role of public participation in shaping India’s development journey.

India’s G20 Leadership

“India’s G20 presidency provides a unique opportunity to strengthen our role in the world economic order.”

This statement underlined India’s growing influence on the global stage, leveraging the G20 presidency to drive economic partnerships.

Key Quotes from Budget 2022

Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic

“We are on the path of recovery, and our economy is expected to grow at 8-8.5% in the coming fiscal year.”

Sitharaman expressed optimism about India’s post-pandemic economic revival, indicating strong growth prospects.

Digital Public Infrastructure

“Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open-source, open-standard and inter-operable public good.”

This statement reflected the government’s push toward integrating technology in agriculture, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Investment in Infrastructure

“Investment in infrastructure will be the cornerstone of our growth strategy.”

By prioritizing infrastructure development, the government aims to drive economic expansion and job creation.