Budget 2025: What Are The Key Gaps Between Education and Employment in India? | NewsX Exclusive

The gap between education and employment in India is a pressing issue that affects millions of young graduates. Despite the country’s economic growth and increasing job opportunities, many educated individuals struggle to secure employment. NewsX Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati hosted a discussion on this topic, shedding light on the critical challenges in India’s education system and workforce preparedness.

Economic Growth vs. Employment Challenges

The discussion began with an analysis of India’s economic status. While the country is not in a crisis, it faces a crucial challenge: sustaining long-term growth while ensuring employment for its vast population. The stock market has performed well, but economic success alone does not guarantee job creation. The key concern is whether the workforce is adequately prepared to contribute to and benefit from India’s economic progress.

The Need for a Technological Superpower

One of the panelists emphasized the importance of making India a technological superpower. To achieve this, the country must significantly increase investment in education and healthcare. A well-educated and healthy population is essential for nation-building and economic development. However, despite having a large workforce advantage, India lags behind in harnessing its human capital effectively.

The Reality of Job Readiness

Gulati shared his experience as an employer, highlighting the lack of basic knowledge among job seekers. He conducts interviews where candidates are asked five simple questions:

The names of four Chief Ministers from different regions of India The names of four international leaders The GDP of India The year of the Battle of Plassey Newton’s first law of motion

Shockingly, nine out of ten candidates fail to answer more than 20% of these questions correctly. This raises concerns about the quality of education and whether students are truly prepared for the workforce.

Quality of Education and Skill Development

Experts in the discussion pointed out that India’s education system has achieved universal primary education, but the quality remains a significant issue. Many students complete their schooling without acquiring fundamental knowledge or employable skills. The panelists stressed the need for:

Improved Curriculum: Shifting the focus from rote learning to practical application.

Holistic Education: Integrating subjects like economics, politics, and entrepreneurship into general education.

: Integrating subjects like economics, politics, and entrepreneurship into general education. Vocational Training: Implementing models like Germany’s post-World War II vocational system to equip students with job-ready skills.

The Outdated Education System

Another critical issue is that India’s education system still follows a colonial-era model designed to produce clerks rather than intellectuals and innovators. The panelists argued that the system lacks:

Entrepreneurial training

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Real-world applications of theoretical knowledge

The discussion also highlighted the rigid separation between academic disciplines, which limits students’ ability to develop a well-rounded understanding of essential subjects.

The Entrepreneurial Mindset vs. Traditional Job Aspirations

A significant portion of India’s youth still sees government jobs as the ultimate career goal. While government positions provide stability, they are not sufficient to drive economic growth. The panelists debated why more young Indians are not becoming entrepreneurs. The key reasons include:

Lack of exposure to entrepreneurship from an early age

Risk-averse mentality due to social and economic pressures

Limited access to startup funding and mentorship

For India to compete globally, there must be a cultural shift that encourages innovation and self-employment.

The Student-as-Customer Mentality

One of the experts pointed out a troubling trend: the commercialization of education. Many schools and colleges treat students as customers rather than learners, leading to grade inflation and a lack of academic rigor. The emphasis on student satisfaction often prevents educators from providing honest feedback and pushing students to excel. This results in graduates who believe they are well-prepared but struggle in real-world job scenarios.

Call For Reforms In Education System

The discussion concluded with a call for urgent reforms in India’s education system. Key recommendations included:

Revamping the curriculum to make it more practical and skill-oriented. Investing in vocational training to bridge the skill gap between education and employment. Encouraging entrepreneurship through education and policy support. Promoting a culture of meritocracy and critical thinking to replace rote learning. Viewing education as character-building rather than a commercial industry.

Addressing these challenges will be crucial in ensuring that India’s vast youth population can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy and global standing.