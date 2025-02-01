Budget 2025: What Is In Store For The Space Sector? | NewsX Exclusive

The Union Budget 2025 has raised crucial discussions regarding India’s growing space sector. NewsX Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati hosted an insightful conversation, shedding light on the financial aspects of the space industry, the role of private players, and the support needed from the government.

The Union Budget 2025 has raised crucial discussions regarding India’s growing space sector, shedding light on its financial aspects

The Union Budget 2025 has raised crucial discussions regarding India’s growing space sector. NewsX Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati hosted an insightful conversation, shedding light on the financial aspects of the space industry, the role of private players, and the support needed from the government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Space Industry: A Booming Sector

For many, space was never considered a significant sector in India’s economy. However, with a current net revenue of $6 billion, experts predict that this number will multiply 8 to 10 times in the next decade, making it one of the fastest-growing industries in the country.

A key question discussed was: Why does a country like India need to spend money on space? The general perception is that space exploration is a government expenditure, but ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) also generates revenue. Over the past ten years, ISRO has earned around ₹4,000 crores from launching foreign satellites, amounting to roughly ₹400 crores per year in foreign exchange. However, the government’s primary focus for ISRO remains research and development (R&D), rather than profit-making.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Private Players and the Future of Space Commerce

The private space sector in India is still in its early stages, with most companies currently pre-revenue. Startups like Pixxel, Bellatrix Aerospace, and Agnikul are part of this ecosystem, but they have yet to reach a stage where they generate substantial revenue.

However, some companies are beginning to change the landscape. Space application companies, particularly those in earth observation (EO) data, insurance, and defense sectors, have started earning money. As Rishabh explained: “If you are a company like Pixxel, capturing multi-spectral images of the Earth and selling that data, you are going to hit revenue faster.”

On the other hand, companies focusing on rocket launches, such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, are still a couple of years away from generating revenue. These firms need to transition from suborbital to orbital launches and prove their launch capabilities before securing commercial orders.

According to experts, India can expect regular private rocket launches within the next two to three years, and full-fledged revenue generation within four to five years.

Unlocking Value Through Data and Applications

One of the biggest opportunities in the space economy is not just in launching rockets but in utilizing space data for commercial applications. Currently, only 2-3% of the industry revenue comes from launch vehicles, while 7-8% comes from satellites. The remaining majority of the revenue comes from space applications such as navigation, remote sensing, and weather forecasting.

If ISRO opens up its vast data repositories for private companies, the potential value could be immense. As experts noted, “If ISRO simply puts out the observatory data it has, and private players build applications around it, we can unlock an enormous market.”

Funding and Government Support For Space Sector: The Need for Incentives

Despite the enthusiasm, the space sector remains capital-intensive, requiring significant funding. So far, venture capital investments in India’s space startups have been limited, averaging around $130 million annually (except last year, which saw $79 million). However, there is growing interest from investors.

The government has taken some steps to encourage private players, including a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund introduced in the last budget. However, industry leaders believe more incentives are required. They have called for measures such as:

Tax exemptions and holidays for emerging space companies

Production-linked incentives (PLI) for manufacturing

Reduction of import duties on critical components

Grants and long-term low-interest loans

The Global Race for Satellite Dominance

The urgency to scale up India’s space sector also stems from the global competition. With Elon Musk planning to launch 40,000 satellites through Starlink and Jeff Bezos and China following suit, the satellite economy is set for massive expansion. Indian industrial giants like Mukesh Ambani may soon enter this space race as well.

Given this context, industry leaders stress the importance of acting swiftly. As the discussion concluded, “We have to go gangbusters on this—tax benefits, long-term low-interest loans, incentives—everything. The time to act is now.”

With the government signaling its commitment through policy reforms and funding initiatives, the space sector is poised for rapid growth. However, the success of this industry will depend on how well India navigates the challenges of funding, innovation, and global competition.

The Union Budget 2025 has laid the foundation, but the journey to making India a true space superpower has only just begun.