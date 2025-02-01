Budget 2025: What Is The Budget Allocation For Defence This Year?

In her eighth consecutive budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a record-breaking allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore towards defence expenditure for the financial year 2025 (FY25).

In her eighth consecutive budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a record-breaking allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore towards defence expenditure for the financial year 2025 (FY25). This marks a slight increase from the Rs 6.21 lakh crore allocated in the first full budget of Modi 3.0 in July 2023. The Ministry of Defence continues to receive the highest budgetary allocation among all ministries, reflecting India’s commitment to strengthening its armed forces and enhancing national security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A significant portion of the budget, Rs 1.80 lakh crore, has been earmarked for Capital Outlay on Defence Services. This allocation underscores India’s push to modernize its military infrastructure, acquire new weaponry, and bolster indigenous defence production under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Emphasis on Indigenous Defence Production

The government has been increasingly focusing on self-reliance in defence manufacturing. In 2024, the Ministry of Defence recorded its highest-ever indigenous defence production value, reaching Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Additionally, defence exports hit a new milestone of Rs 21,083 crore, demonstrating India’s growing presence in the global arms market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Several key developments in the past year showcase this progress. The launch of the TATA Aircraft Complex and the induction of homegrown military platforms, such as the light tank ‘Zorawar,’ highlight India’s strides toward reducing dependence on foreign defence equipment. However, experts argue that further investment in research and development (R&D) is crucial to sustain this momentum.

Defence Budget Allocation Breakdown

Despite the record budget allocation, only 27.66 per cent of the total defence budget has been dedicated to capital expenditure. The majority of the funds will be directed toward personnel costs, including salaries, pensions, and operational expenses.

Notably, 75 per cent of the capital procurement budget has been reserved for locally produced defence equipment. This move aligns with the government’s push for domestic manufacturing and aims to reduce India’s reliance on foreign imports. However, experts suggest that India’s defence R&D spending remains inadequate compared to global standards.

Need for Increased Defence R&D Investment

According to geopolitical strategist and FACE founder Velina Tchakarova, India lags behind other major military powers in defence research and innovation. “India allocates just 1% of its defence expenditure to R&D, compared to 13% by the U.S. This limits advancements in critical areas like hypersonic weapons, AI, and quantum technologies,” she said. The lack of sufficient investment in these emerging fields could hinder India’s ability to compete with technologically advanced nations.

Interim Budget and Additional Allocations for Defence

In February 2024, Sitharaman revised the defence allocation for FY24 from Rs 5.94 lakh crore to Rs 6.24 lakh crore. For FY25, an interim allocation of Rs 6.22 lakh crore was announced, which, while 0.4 per cent lower than the revised estimate for FY24, remained the highest among all ministries. Defence spending accounted for nearly 13 per cent of the Central government’s overall budgeted expenditure.

Out of the total defence budget, around Rs 1.72 lakh crore was designated for capital acquisitions as per the Interim Budget announcement. Additional allocations include:

Rs 92,088 crore for revenue expenditure (excluding salaries) of the armed forces.

Rs 1.41 lakh crore for defence pensions.

Rs 6,500 crore for strengthening border infrastructure.

Rs 7,651.80 crore for the Indian Coast Guard.

Rs 23,855 crore for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Balancing Modernization and Operational Costs in Defence sector

While the increased defence budget reaffirms India’s commitment to military preparedness, the allocation structure reveals a continued emphasis on personnel and operational costs. Experts believe that achieving a balance between modernization and recurring expenditures is essential to maintain a technologically advanced and combat-ready force.

Going forward, India will need to adopt a more agile approach to defence innovation, ramp up investments in cutting-edge technologies, and strengthen collaborations with private sector players to fully realize its self-reliance ambitions in the defence sector.