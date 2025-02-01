Budget 2025: What Is The Education Sector Expecting From Union Budget 2025

According to the Economic Survey, India’s school education system currently serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools, supported by 98 lakh teachers (UDISE+ 2023-24).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for 2025–26 on February 1. This year’s budget is expected to focus on key areas such as education, healthcare, and possible tax relief for the middle class. A day before the budget presentation, the government released the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament, providing insights into the country’s economic and social sectors.

Education Sector: Key Highlights from Economic Survey

According to the Economic Survey, India’s school education system currently serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools, supported by 98 lakh teachers (UDISE+ 2023-24). The survey highlights the role of both government and private schools in the education sector:

Government Schools: Make up 69% of the total, enrolling 50% of students and employing 51% of teachers.

Private Schools: Account for 22.5% of the total, enrolling 32.6% of students and employing 38% of teachers.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2030. Currently, GER is at 93% at the primary level, while enrolment is 77.4% at the secondary level and 56.2% at the higher secondary level.

Budget Allocation for Education in 2024-25

For the financial year 2024-25, the government had allocated a record Rs 1.20 lakh crore to the education sector, reflecting a 6.84% increase from the previous year. The breakdown of the allocation was as follows:

Rs 73,008.10 crore for school education.

Rs 47,619.77 crore for higher education.

The budget for school education saw a 6.11% increase, with Rs 4,200 crore allocated to the PM SHRI scheme. Meanwhile, higher education received a 7.4% rise in funding compared to the previous year.

What Does the Education Sector Expect from Budget 2025-26?

With the upcoming budget, expectations are high for increased spending on education, healthcare, and policies that support students, teachers, and institutions. There is also anticipation regarding potential tax relief measures for the middle class, which could provide financial relief to millions of households across the country.

The Union Budget 2025-26 will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic and social priorities, with a strong focus on improving education infrastructure, enhancing learning opportunities, and ensuring accessibility for all students.