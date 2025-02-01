Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025: What Is The Education Sector Expecting From Union Budget 2025

According to the Economic Survey, India’s school education system currently serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools, supported by 98 lakh teachers (UDISE+ 2023-24).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025: What Is The Education Sector Expecting From Union Budget 2025

According to the Economic Survey, India’s school education system currently serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools.


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for 2025–26 on February 1. This year’s budget is expected to focus on key areas such as education, healthcare, and possible tax relief for the middle class. A day before the budget presentation, the government released the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament, providing insights into the country’s economic and social sectors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Education Sector: Key Highlights from Economic Survey

According to the Economic Survey, India’s school education system currently serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools, supported by 98 lakh teachers (UDISE+ 2023-24). The survey highlights the role of both government and private schools in the education sector:

  • Government Schools: Make up 69% of the total, enrolling 50% of students and employing 51% of teachers.
  • Private Schools: Account for 22.5% of the total, enrolling 32.6% of students and employing 38% of teachers.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2030. Currently, GER is at 93% at the primary level, while enrolment is 77.4% at the secondary level and 56.2% at the higher secondary level.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget Allocation for Education in 2024-25

For the financial year 2024-25, the government had allocated a record Rs 1.20 lakh crore to the education sector, reflecting a 6.84% increase from the previous year. The breakdown of the allocation was as follows:

  • Rs 73,008.10 crore for school education.
  • Rs 47,619.77 crore for higher education.

The budget for school education saw a 6.11% increase, with Rs 4,200 crore allocated to the PM SHRI scheme. Meanwhile, higher education received a 7.4% rise in funding compared to the previous year.

What Does the Education Sector Expect from Budget 2025-26?

With the upcoming budget, expectations are high for increased spending on education, healthcare, and policies that support students, teachers, and institutions. There is also anticipation regarding potential tax relief measures for the middle class, which could provide financial relief to millions of households across the country.

The Union Budget 2025-26 will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic and social priorities, with a strong focus on improving education infrastructure, enhancing learning opportunities, and ensuring accessibility for all students.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: How India’s Budget Process Differs From Other Countries

Filed under

Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Natalie Winters, White House Correspondent, Faces Backlash For ‘Unprofessional’ Outfit; Responds To Criticism

Natalie Winters, White House Correspondent, Faces Backlash For ‘Unprofessional’ Outfit; Responds To Criticism

Budget 2025: Who Gave The Shortest Budget Speech? Was Only 800 Words Long

Budget 2025: Who Gave The Shortest Budget Speech? Was Only 800 Words Long

Prioritize Tax Cuts For Individuals, Not Corporates: Former IMF Executive Highlights India’s High Tax Burden

Prioritize Tax Cuts For Individuals, Not Corporates: Former IMF Executive Highlights India’s High Tax Burden

Is GBS More Dangerous Than Anticipated? 4 Deaths, 140 Active Cases in Maharashtra

Is GBS More Dangerous Than Anticipated? 4 Deaths, 140 Active Cases in Maharashtra

Union Budget 2025: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Core Team

Union Budget 2025: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Core Team

Entertainment

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox