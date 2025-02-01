Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Budget 2025: Who Delivered The Longest Budget Speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech in India's history. On February 1, 2020, her speech lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, though she had to cut it short with two pages still remaining.

Budget 2025: Who Delivered The Longest Budget Speech?


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech in India’s history. On February 1, 2020, her speech lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, though she had to cut it short with two pages still remaining.

In contrast, the shortest budget speech was delivered by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977, consisting of just 800 words. It was an interim budget speech.

Budget Scheduled Today: 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 today, marking a historic eighth consecutive budget under her leadership. This will also be the second budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, raising considerable anticipation.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses. As per the Parliamentary Bulletin, the session will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, which started on January 31, includes the budget presentation on February 1 and will run until February 13. The second phase is scheduled to begin on March 10 and will continue until April 4.

Also Read: Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Present The Union Budget Today, Tax Cut Remains Key Concern

Budget 2025 FM Nirmala Sitharaman Longest Budget Speech

