Budget 2025: Who Gave The Shortest Budget Speech? Was Only 800 Words Long

Finance Minister Hirubhai M. Patel holds the record for delivering the shortest budget speech in India’s history. In 1977, he presented the interim budget with a speech that was just 800 words long.

More recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also delivered a brief budget speech while presenting the interim Budget 2024. Lasting only 60 minutes, it was the shortest of her tenure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 today, marking a historic eighth consecutive budget under her leadership. This will also be the second budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, raising considerable anticipation.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses. As per the Parliamentary Bulletin, the session will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, which started on January 31, includes the budget presentation on February 1 and will run until February 13. The second phase is scheduled to begin on March 10 and will continue until April 4.

