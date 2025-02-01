Budget 2025: Why Did Mirza International Shares Surge To 15%?

The stock markets remain volatile as investors react to the government's economic proposals, with a special trading session held to account for the Budget 2025 announcements.

Shares of footwear and leather companies surged on Saturday, February 1, 2025, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a new policy aimed at enhancing productivity, quality, and competitiveness in these sectors.

Government’s New Policy for Footwear and Leather Industry

During the Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the Narendra Modi-led government is set to introduce a new policy for the footwear and leather sectors.

“To improve productivity, quality, and competitiveness in India’s footwear and leather industries, a dedicated product scheme will be implemented. This initiative is expected to create employment for 2.2 million people, generate a turnover of ₹4 trillion, and achieve exports exceeding ₹1.1 trillion,” said Sitharaman.

Additionally, she proposed a full exemption of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on wet blue leather, a move aimed at reducing production costs and boosting exports.

Stock Market Reaction: Footwear and Leather Stocks Rally

Following the announcement, shares of footwear and leather companies saw significant gains during a special trading session held to reflect the impact of Budget 2025 proposals.

Top Gainers in Footwear Sector

Relaxo Footwear: Up 8.8% to ₹598.5 per share

Liberty Shoes: Increased 7.4% to ₹395 per share

Campus Activewear: Gained 6.12%, reaching ₹289.3 per share

Bata India: Climbed 2.8% to ₹1,288.49 per share

Metro Brands: Rose 2.6% to ₹1,216.9 per share

Leather Industry Stocks Also Surge

Mirza International: Soared 16% to ₹36.98 per share

Haryana Leather Chemicals: Jumped 14.7% to ₹84.79 per share

Super Tannery: Gained 14.12%, trading at ₹11.9 per share

AKI India: Increased 5% to ₹10.52 per share

Historic Budget Presentation by Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is delivering her eighth Union Budget, marking the highest number of budget presentations by any finance minister in independent India’s history.

The stock markets remain volatile as investors react to the government’s economic proposals, with a special trading session held to account for the Budget 2025 announcements.