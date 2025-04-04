Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, marking the conclusion of the Budget Session of Parliament. The session, which began in January, saw intense debates and the passage of several key legislations.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Budget session concludes. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm after treasury benches raise slogans over SC invalidating teachers' jobs in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/phY8BrW7KX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2025



Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 1 PM following uproar from treasury bench members, who raised slogans protesting the Supreme Court’s decision invalidating thousands of teacher appointments in West Bengal. The disruption briefly stalled proceedings as members expressed concern over the implications of the verdict.

The Budget Session wrapped up amid heightened political tensions and critical discussions ahead of the upcoming general elections.

