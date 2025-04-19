Building Collapsed In Delhi’s Mustafabad, Several Trapped, NDRF Undergoes Rescue Operation

A building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi, several feared trapped. NDRF and Police teams at the spot. Rescue operations underway.

A four-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area, triggering panic and a large-scale emergency response. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris as rescue teams race against time to locate survivors.

The incident occurred around 2:50 AM in Shakti Vihar, a densely populated locality in Mustafabad. Emergency services, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, and Fire Department, arrived promptly at the scene and launched a rescue operation. A dog squad has also been deployed to aid in locating those trapped beneath the rubble.

Speaking at the site, Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal said, “We received a distress call around 2:50 AM about a building collapse. Upon arrival, we saw that the entire structure had crumbled. Multiple individuals are feared trapped inside, and our teams are working tirelessly to extract them.”

#WATCH | A building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi, several feared trapped. Dog squad, NDRF and Police teams at the spot. Rescue operations underway. Advertisement · Scroll to continue More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9yS3TKdxDm — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

The cause of the collapse remains unknown at this stage. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the building had structural vulnerabilities or if it had received clearance for construction. Locals claim the building may have had visible cracks, but these claims have not been verified.

Visuals from the site showed rescue workers navigating through concrete slabs, iron rods, and shattered furniture. As daylight broke, operations intensified, with cranes and cutters brought in to remove heavy debris.

Residents gathered around the cordoned-off area in shock. “We heard a loud sound like an explosion, and when we came out, the building was gone,” said an eyewitness who lives nearby.

Medical teams have been stationed at the site to provide immediate aid to any survivors pulled from the wreckage. So far, no casualties have been officially confirmed, but authorities say the situation remains critical.