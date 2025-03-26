The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, back in power after nearly 30 years in the opposition, has set ambitious goals for rapid infrastructure development.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, back in power after nearly 30 years in the opposition, has set ambitious goals for rapid infrastructure development. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, presenting the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, declared that her administration aims to bring “bullet speed” progress, with a special focus on smooth roads and better connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR).

Moving Beyond Promises: A New Vision for Delhi

Taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Gupta accused them of “selling dreams” without delivering results. She promised that her government would focus on real, on-the-ground infrastructure improvements to enhance Delhi’s civic amenities.

“Our aim is that this budget will not only talk about infrastructure but will also lay a strong foundation for a developed Delhi. Smart infrastructure, smooth roads, and seamless connectivity – these will now be the identity of New Delhi. No longer will Delhi be known for traffic jams; we will deliver bullet-speed development,” said Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The chief minister criticized past administrations, saying, “Once upon a time, Delhi’s leader sold the dream of making the city like London. But broken roads, increasing traffic jams, electrocutions, and incomplete projects have turned this metropolis into a chaotic capital.”

Major Investments in Roads and Connectivity

Gupta announced a massive ₹1,000 crore allocation to improve connectivity between Delhi and NCR. This will be done with the help of the central government, utilizing funds from the Central Roads Fund (CRF) under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Urban Development Fund (UDF) from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Additionally, ₹3,843 crore has been earmarked for road and bridge infrastructure—more than double last year’s allocation of ₹1,786 crore. Gupta assured that this would mark a new era of expressways, elevated corridors, and smart surveillance systems, transforming Delhi into a global infrastructure hub.

“Today, we are once again committed to giving Delhi a new look. We are laying a strong and transparent foundation that nobody can weaken. Our dream is of a prosperous and strong Delhi, a global city that can meet every challenge and lead the world,” she stated.

Focus on Slums and Urban Poor

Gupta acknowledged that despite being the nation’s capital, a large portion of Delhi’s population still lives in slums and unauthorized colonies without basic amenities. To address this, she proposed a 157% increase in funding for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), raising the budget from last year’s ₹270 crore to ₹696 crore.

For infrastructure projects like concrete footpaths, drains, public toilets, and women’s bathrooms in slums, Gupta proposed ₹230 crore, a significant jump from last year’s ₹42 crore.

She also announced that Delhi would now participate in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a central housing scheme that the previous government did not implement effectively. “We will ensure that Delhi’s urban poor benefit from this scheme. An allocation of ₹20 crore has been made under this initiative,” she added.

More Funds for Local Development and Public Welfare

The budget also includes ₹350 crore under the MLA-LAD fund, which will be used to develop roads, local parks, lanes, and streetlights in various constituencies. Gupta criticized the previous administration, stating that MLAs were not provided adequate funds for infrastructure work in their areas.

To tackle food insecurity, Gupta introduced Atal Canteens, a new initiative to provide nutritious and affordable meals to the economically weaker sections. A budget of ₹100 crore has been allocated to set up these canteens at 100 locations across Delhi, in honor of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary.

Capital Expenditure to Drive Development

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood hailed the budget, emphasizing the sharp increase in capital expenditure. He noted that ₹28,000 crore has been allocated to build essential public assets, including roads, flyovers, public transport, electricity infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities.

“This is a budget that strengthens Delhi’s foundation and ensures a brighter future for all its residents,” Sood remarked.

With a clear vision for infrastructure expansion and urban development, the BJP government in Delhi is positioning itself to make major changes in the capital, aiming to transform it into a world-class city with modern facilities and seamless connectivity.