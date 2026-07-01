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Home > India News > Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

A 28-year-old Bengaluru woman has found her private videos leaked online by a Bumble date from 2022. Police have filed a case and launched a search to nab the suspect.

Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 16:04 IST

In another deeply disturbing case of online harassment, a 28-year-old woman in Bengaluru has found her private videos uploaded to adult websites without her knowledge or consent. According to police reports, the videos were recorded and leaked online by a man she met on the dating application Bumble four years ago.

Chronology of Online Exploitation on Bumble

The survivor, who works at a private firm in the city, stated that she matched with the accused on Bumble back in 2022. After communicating on the dating platform, the two exchanged Instagram profiles and stayed in touch. Finding the man genuine, she agreed to meet him at his apartment. During the date, the two spent time together, and the accused offered her a drink before they became intimate. However, shortly after the encounter, the man abruptly severed all communication, blocked her across all social media channels, and disappeared. It wasn’t until recently that the woman discovered the private encounter had been secretly recorded and published across multiple adult entertainment platforms.

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Police Launch Investigation 

On June 19, the victim lodged a formal complaint against the accused at a local police station. Taking a serious note of the cybercrime and breach of privacy, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the law. The police officials have already coordinated with the respective adult platforms to ensure all the non-consensual videos were permanently deleted. A senior police official stated that a technical investigation is currently underway to determine how the accused recorded the intimate footage without her awareness. Active efforts are being made to trace and arrest the absconding suspect.

Also Read: Secret Plot To Topple Vijay Govt? TVK MLA Claims Rs 35 Crore Offer To Defect, 3 Arrested in Tamil Nadu

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Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later
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Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

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Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

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Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later
Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later
Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later
Bumble Date Turns Into A Nightmare: Bengaluru Woman Finds Private Videos Online Four Years Later

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