Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Burnt Body Of Ghaziabad Man Found In Greater Noida, Two Friends Arrested

The body of a man was discovered inside a charred car in the Nagla Nainsukh area of Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday. (Read more below)

Burnt Body Of Ghaziabad Man Found In Greater Noida, Two Friends Arrested

The body of a man was discovered inside a charred car in the Nagla Nainsukh area of Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Authorities have sent Yadav’s body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to the police, the car was found burned near Nagla Nainsukh village, under the jurisdiction of Dadhari police station, on October 22.

Yadav’s family has filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of two of his friends, who were taken into custody for further legal action. His family mentioned that Yadav had left home with these two friends before his death.

ADCP Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar, stated, “Last night, a burnt Fortuner car was spotted under the Dadri police station area. Police and forensic teams were called to the scene, where a charred body, later identified as Sanjay Yadav from Ghaziabad, was discovered inside. The family has informed us that there was an issue regarding jewellery, and both friends have been taken into custody. A formal complaint has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.”

A forensic team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Death Toll Rises To 5, After Seven Storey Building Collapses In Bengaluru

Filed under

Body burnt Car Charred ghaziabad Greater Noida Man mystery uttarprdesh
Advertisement

Also Read

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

Do You Know Why World Polio Day Is Observed On Oct 24

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

India Women Opt To Bat First Against New Zealand In Ahmedabad ODI

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox