Bus And Helicopter Services To Resume In Manipur As Free Movement Returns- Check Key Routes Here!

Bus transportation in Manipur is set to resume on Saturday, March 8, 2025, as the state restores unrestricted movement on all roads.

According to a statement from the state’s chief secretary, security escorts from central armed police forces (CAPF) will accompany the buses to ensure passenger safety.

Government’s Initiative for Normalcy

The Manipur State Transport (MST) Buses will operate under security escort as part of the government’s effort to bring normalcy to the region. The services will begin at 9:00 AM from Imphal Airport and will cover key routes, including:

Imphal – Kangpokpi – Senapati

Senapati – Kangpokpi – Imphal

Imphal – Bishnupur – Churachandpur

Churachandpur – Bishnupur – Imphal

These routes span across areas inhabited by the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities.

Helicopter Services Also to Resume

Alongside bus transportation, the Manipur Heli Service will also commence operations, as previously announced by the state government.

The government has urged the public to make use of these services and has issued a warning against any attempts to disrupt transportation. Individuals involved in such activities will face legal action under relevant laws.

The resumption of bus and helicopter services is seen as a significant step towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

