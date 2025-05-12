Bus Carrying 42 Passengers Crashes Into Culvert, All Injured

In a serious road mishap late Sunday night, forty-two passengers were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus crashed into a culvert near Agarala Narayana College, en route to Tirupati.

Driver’s Negligence Suspected

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Prasad, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and loss of control by the driver. “It was a straight road with no engineering fault. The driver’s negligence appears to be the primary cause,” the officer told PTI.

All passengers on board sustained injuries, though none are believed to be life-threatening at this stage. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the issue of rash driving and passenger safety in public transport services across the state.

