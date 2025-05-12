Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bus Carrying 42 Passengers Crashes Into Culvert, All Injured

Bus Carrying 42 Passengers Crashes Into Culvert, All Injured

In a serious road mishap late Sunday night, forty-two passengers were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus crashed into a culvert near Agarala Narayana College, en route to Tirupati.

Bus Carrying 42 Passengers Crashes Into Culvert, All Injured


In a serious road mishap late Sunday night, forty-two passengers were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus crashed into a culvert near Agarala Narayana College, en route to Tirupati.

Driver’s Negligence Suspected

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Prasad, the preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and loss of control by the driver. “It was a straight road with no engineering fault. The driver’s negligence appears to be the primary cause,” the officer told PTI.

All passengers on board sustained injuries, though none are believed to be life-threatening at this stage. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the issue of rash driving and passenger safety in public transport services across the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Filed under

bus accident

newsx

U.S. And China Agree To Slash Tariffs In Breakthrough Trade Deal
newsx

Bus Carrying 42 Passengers Crashes Into Culvert, All Injured
PM Modi Leads Strategic R

PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor
Virat Kohli announces ret

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...
newsx

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Modi Kept

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

U.S. And China Agree To Slash Tariffs In Breakthrough Trade Deal

U.S. And China Agree To Slash Tariffs In Breakthrough Trade Deal

PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor

PM Modi Leads Strategic Response to Pahalgam Attack Through Operation Sindoor

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram? Explained

Why Did Virat Kohli Write The Number 269 While Announcing His Test Retirement On Instagram?...

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Lost Their ‘IZZAT’, BJP’s Sambit Patra Outlined Outcomes Of Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra Following Operation Sindoor Success

Prime Minister Modi Kept His Promise To Avenge Pahalgam Attack, Declares BJP MP Sambit Patra...

Entertainment

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye:

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom