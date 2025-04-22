Businessman And Wife Found Murdered In Kottayam, Police Suspect Personal Rivalry

In a chilling incident that has left the Kottayam district in shock, a prominent businessman and his wife were found murdered in their home in Thiruvathukkal on Tuesday morning.

In a chilling incident that has left the Kottayam district in shock, a prominent businessman and his wife were found murdered in their home in Thiruvathukkal on Tuesday morning. The victims, Vijayakumar—owner of an auditorium and multiple other businesses—and his wife Meera, were discovered lying in a pool of blood, according to police officials.

The crime came to light when the couple’s maid, who arrived for her routine morning duties, noticed the back door locked and entered through the front entrance. Upon finding the couple unresponsive and the scene bloodied, she immediately raised an alarm. Neighbours were alerted and the police were informed shortly after.

Confirming the incident as a case of double murder, Kottayam Superintendent of Police Shahul Hameed said preliminary investigations suggest a motive rooted in personal enmity. “We have some leads and will form a special investigation team. So far, there’s no sign of robbery, which rules out theft as the primary motive,” he told local media.

Police are also probing the role of a migrant worker who was recently dismissed by the couple. However, officials have maintained that more time is needed to verify any such connection.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Curiously, a full-time security-cum-caretaker employed by the family reportedly remained unaware of the incident until after the maid raised the alarm.

Local residents mentioned that the couple’s daughter lives abroad, and arrangements are being made to inform and bring her back.

The investigation is ongoing, with forensic teams and detectives now involved in piecing together the timeline and nature of the crime.

Must Read: Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’