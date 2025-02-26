Buzz Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha Entry As AAP Fields Sanjeev Arora For Bypoll

AAP has fielded Sanjeev Arora for the Ludhiana West by-election, sparking speculation about Arvind Kejriwal replacing him in the Rajya Sabha after the party's Delhi election defeat.

In a strategic move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora will contest the upcoming assembly by-election in Ludhiana West. The decision, revealed by the party on Wednesday, has quickly stirred speculation about the future of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the Upper House. Some have raised the possibility of Kejriwal replacing Arora in the Rajya Sabha, especially after the party’s disappointing defeat in the recent Delhi assembly elections.

Sanjeev Arora’s Candidacy: Arora, an influential Rajya Sabha member, is set to compete in the Ludhiana West by-election following the tragic death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month.

Speculation on Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha Role: Arvind Kejriwal’s loss in the Delhi elections has sparked rumors that he may step in to replace Arora in the Upper House of Parliament.

This announcement has ignited political discussions about the party’s future strategy, especially as it navigates post-election challenges.

