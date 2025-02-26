Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Buzz Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha Entry As AAP Fields Sanjeev Arora For Bypoll

Buzz Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha Entry As AAP Fields Sanjeev Arora For Bypoll

AAP has fielded Sanjeev Arora for the Ludhiana West by-election, sparking speculation about Arvind Kejriwal replacing him in the Rajya Sabha after the party's Delhi election defeat.

Buzz Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha Entry As AAP Fields Sanjeev Arora For Bypoll

AAP Nominates Sanjeev Arora for Ludhiana West By-Election, Fuels Speculation Over Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Role


In a strategic move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora will contest the upcoming assembly by-election in Ludhiana West. The decision, revealed by the party on Wednesday, has quickly stirred speculation about the future of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the Upper House. Some have raised the possibility of Kejriwal replacing Arora in the Rajya Sabha, especially after the party’s disappointing defeat in the recent Delhi assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Sanjeev Arora’s Candidacy: Arora, an influential Rajya Sabha member, is set to compete in the Ludhiana West by-election following the tragic death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month.
  • Speculation on Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha Role: Arvind Kejriwal’s loss in the Delhi elections has sparked rumors that he may step in to replace Arora in the Upper House of Parliament.

This announcement has ignited political discussions about the party’s future strategy, especially as it navigates post-election challenges.

ALSO READGroom Garlands the Wrong Woman, What Happened Next?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Arvind Kejriwal Rajya Sabha

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine