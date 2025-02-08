Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strong lead in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur constituency, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ahead in Tamil Nadu’s Erode East.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur Assembly constituency as vote counting progresses. BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has secured a lead of 17,166 votes over Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajit Prasad, according to the Election Commission’s data at 10:45 AM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This bye-election was necessitated after SP’s Awadhesh Prasad resigned from the Assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha in June.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu’s Erode East constituency, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Chandhirakumar VC is leading with 6,756 votes against Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bye-election in Erode East was conducted following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan on December 14. Notably, the state’s Opposition parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP, boycotted the election.

The polling for both constituencies was held on February 5, alongside the Delhi Assembly election.

ALSO READ: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch

Filed under

BJP leads in Milkipur Bypoll election results DMK leads in Erode East Erode East election

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

Have Freebies Become The BJP’s Winning Formula In Delhi? Delhi Election Results 2025

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share

It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP...

Watch | Dhols, Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP HQ – What’s Behind AAP’s Struggles? Delhi Elections Take An Unexpected Turn

Watch | Dhols, Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP HQ – What’s Behind AAP’s...

Congress Reacts To AAP’s Trailing In Delhi, Says ‘Not Our Responsibility’

Congress Reacts To AAP’s Trailing In Delhi, Says ‘Not Our Responsibility’

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox