Bypoll Elections Results: DMK Gains In Erode East, BJP Leads In Milkipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strong lead in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur constituency, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ahead in Tamil Nadu’s Erode East.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur Assembly constituency as vote counting progresses. BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan has secured a lead of 17,166 votes over Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajit Prasad, according to the Election Commission’s data at 10:45 AM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This bye-election was necessitated after SP’s Awadhesh Prasad resigned from the Assembly following his election to the Lok Sabha in June.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu’s Erode East constituency, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Chandhirakumar VC is leading with 6,756 votes against Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bye-election in Erode East was conducted following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan on December 14. Notably, the state’s Opposition parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP, boycotted the election.

The polling for both constituencies was held on February 5, alongside the Delhi Assembly election.

ALSO READ: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch