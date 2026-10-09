Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE Update: BJP Takes Big Leads In Nandigram, Rejinagar; TVK, AIADMK Battle In Tamil Nadu

Bypoll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in both Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal as vote counting continues in the October 2026 by-elections. In Nandigram, BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath has established a lead of 97,522 votes after 12 of 15 EVM rounds. In Rejinagar, BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar is ahead by 37,506 votes after seven of 15 rounds. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a closely watched contest between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with the two parties competing in Dharapuram and Madurantakam.

West Bengal Bypoll Results 2026: BJP Leads In Nandigram And Rejinagar

The BJP has taken the lead in both West Bengal Assembly constituencies as counting progresses. The latest available figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI), updated on Friday, October 9, show the party’s candidates ahead of their nearest rivals in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: Hasi Rani Rath Leads By 97,522 Votes

BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath is leading in Nandigram with 132,052 votes after 12 of the constituency’s 15 EVM rounds. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is in second place with 34,530 votes, giving Rath a lead of 97,522 votes.

CPI candidate Santi Gopal Giri has received 5,020 votes, while Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan of the All India Secular Front has polled 1,447 votes. Ehteshamul Haque of the Democratic Trinamool Congress has secured 669 votes.

Independent candidate Sayed Mahammad has received 575 votes, followed by SK Hasibul of the Jatiya Unnayan Party with 281 votes and independent candidate Abdul Raffiq Saha with 218 votes. SK Mujibar Rahaman Ali has polled 182 votes, while NOTA has received 550 votes.

The counting figures were last updated at 1:45 pm on October 9, 2026. The final result is yet to be confirmed.

Official results: Nandigram constituency-wise results

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: Shankharavh Sarkar Ahead By 37,506 Votes

In Rejinagar, BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar is leading with 61,386 votes after seven of 15 EVM rounds. Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) is trailing with 23,880 votes, leaving Sarkar with a margin of 37,506 votes.

Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi has received 2,893 votes, while Mamata All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury has polled 2,862 votes. The two candidates are separated by just 31 votes.

MD. Sayeed of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has received 1,573 votes, followed by Safiuzzaman Saikh of the Democratic Trinamool Congress with 932 votes.

Independent candidates Golak Banerjee and Mehebub Alam have secured 538 and 490 votes, respectively. Majiful Hoque has polled 260 votes, Imran Mallik of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has received 252 votes, and Sahin Saha of the Jatiya Unnayan Party has secured 199 votes. Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Bikash Chandra Misra has polled 149 votes, while independent candidates Jalaluddin Midder and Saiful Islam have received 118 and 113 votes, respectively. Tushar Pandey has secured 84 votes, and NOTA has received 248 votes.

The latest figures were updated at 1:48 pm on October 9, 2026.

Official results: Rejinagar constituency-wise results

Tamil Nadu Bypoll Results 2026: AIADMK And TVK In Focus

Tamil Nadu’s by-elections in Dharapuram and Madurantakam are attracting attention as AIADMK and TVK compete for the two Assembly seats. The results are also being watched as an electoral test for the TVK government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and for the AIADMK, which is seeking to regain the constituencies.

In Dharapuram, AIADMK candidate K. Banumathi held an early lead over TVK’s P. Sathyabama, with the DMK’s S. Suganya also in contention. ECI figures available in the early counting updates showed Banumathi ahead by 592 votes after two of 23 EVM rounds.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel led the early count, followed by DMK candidate I. Paranthamen and AIADMK candidate S. Kanithasampath. The initial ECI update showed Kumaravel ahead of Paranthamen by 960 votes after the first round.

Subsequent media updates reported TVK candidates leading in both constituencies, with Dharapuram remaining a closely contested seat. As counting progresses, the margins may change. Readers should check the latest constituency-wise ECI figures before drawing conclusions about the final outcome.

Official results: Madurantakam results | Dharapuram results

What Are The Key Constituencies To Watch?

The by-elections are being held across multiple constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other regions. Nandigram and Rejinagar are important contests in West Bengal, where the BJP is currently leading in both seats. In Tamil Nadu, the results from Dharapuram and Madurantakam are being closely tracked amid competition between TVK, AIADMK and the DMK.

The leads reported during counting are provisional and do not confirm the final winners. The outcome will be known only after counting is completed and the Election Commission declares the results.

How To Check Bypoll Results 2026 Live

Voters and readers can follow the latest constituency-wise vote counts through the official Election Commission of India results portal.

Visit the ECI results website. Select the relevant Assembly constituency. Check the leading and trailing candidates, party names, vote totals and counting-round status. Refresh the page for updated figures as counting continues.

Disclaimer: The Election Commission of India states that the information displayed on its results portal is entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. Final data for each Assembly or Parliamentary constituency will be shared in Form 20. All leads mentioned above are provisional and subject to change until the official results are declared.