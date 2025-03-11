Byrnihat, A Small Assam Town, Overtakes Delhi As The World’s Most Polluted City—What’s Behind The Toxic Air?

India has once again emerged as a global pollution hotspot, with 13 of its cities ranking among the world’s top 20 most polluted, as per the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. Byrnihat, a town in Assam, has been labeled the most polluted city in the world, while Delhi […]

India has once again emerged as a global pollution hotspot, with 13 of its cities ranking among the world’s top 20 most polluted, as per the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. Byrnihat, a town in Assam, has been labeled the most polluted city in the world, while Delhi retains its position as the world’s most polluted capital city.

India Drops to Fifth Place in Global Pollution Rankings

While India has improved in overall air quality, dropping to the fifth most polluted country globally from its third-place ranking in 2023, the situation remains critical. The report notes a 7% decrease in PM2.5 concentrations, with India’s average PM2.5 level reducing from 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023 to 50.6 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024. However, six out of the ten most polluted cities worldwide are still located in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Byrnihat: The World’s Most Polluted City

Byrnihat, a key industrial town on the Assam-Meghalaya border, has been struggling with poor air quality due to emissions from 41 factories, including steel plants, distilleries, and cement factories. Additionally, heavy truck traffic passing through this transit hub contributes significantly to pollution levels. Local officials have acknowledged the absence of a dedicated pollution control authority in Byrnihat, with inspections being conducted only by officials from Shillong, nearly 70 km away.

Delhi’s Pollution Crisis Persists

Delhi continues to experience alarmingly high pollution levels, with an annual PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024, nearly unchanged from 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023. The capital is among 13 Indian cities in the world’s top 20 most polluted cities, including Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Health Risks and WHO Warnings

The report highlights that 35% of Indian cities exceed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended PM2.5 limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter by over tenfold, posing serious health risks. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and cancer. A Lancet Planetary Health study revealed that from 2009 to 2019, an estimated 1.5 million deaths per year in India were attributed to air pollution, cutting life expectancy by 5.2 years on average.

Urgent Need for Policy Intervention

Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at WHO and advisor to India’s health ministry, emphasized that while India has improved air quality monitoring, more decisive action is necessary. She recommended increasing the use of LPG over biomass for cooking, subsidizing LPG cylinders for low-income families, expanding public transport systems, and enforcing stricter industrial and vehicular emission laws.

Swaminathan stressed that a balanced approach combining incentives and penalties is essential to mitigate pollution levels and protect public health. She urged the government to enforce strict emission regulations while also providing subsidies to encourage the transition towards cleaner alternatives.

Despite a slight improvement in air quality, India continues to grapple with severe pollution issues, particularly in industrial hubs like Byrnihat and metropolitan areas such as Delhi. With stringent regulations and proactive policies, authorities can work towards reducing pollution’s long-term impact on millions of citizens.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Government Initiates Investigation Into Ranya Rao’s IPS Father Amid Airport Protocol Violation