CAIT Calls For Travel Boycott To Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body representing traders across the country, has called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan amidst current hostilities.

CAIT has long been running a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products, which has had a considerable impact, and it now intends to extend this movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The organization will coordinate with travel and tour operators and other relevant stakeholders to intensify this campaign.

On the other hand, the final decision regarding the suspension of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan will be taken at a national conference of leading trade leaders from across the country, to be organized by CAIT in New Delhi on the upcoming 16th of May.

CAIT’ Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, made this appeal today and emphasized that a travel boycott by Indian citizens to Turkey and Azerbaijan, in protest against their support for Pakistan, could significantly affect the economies of these countries, particularly their tourism sector.

Citing 2024 data, Delhi MP Khandelwal highlighted that Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone.

This marked a 20.7% increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023. Turkey’s total tourism revenue stood at $61.1 billion, with each Indian tourist spending an average of $972, amounting to a total estimated Indian expenditure of $291.6 million.

He stated that if Indian tourists boycott Turkey, the country could suffer a direct loss of approximately $291.6 million. In addition to this, the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and other cultural programs would cause even further indirect economic losses.

Speaking about Azerbaijan, Shri Khandelwal noted that in 2024, the country received about 2.6 million foreign tourists, of which around 250,000 were Indians. The average spending by an Indian tourist was 2,170 AZN, which is approximately $1,276, leading to a total Indian contribution of roughly $308.6 million. A boycott by Indian tourists could therefore result in a direct loss of this magnitude. As Indian travelers mainly visit Azerbaijan for leisure, weddings, entertainment, and adventure activities, a large-scale decline could cause a noticeable economic slowdown in these sectors.

Khandelwal said this economic pressure could force both Turkey and Azerbaijan to reconsider their policies towards India. It would also result in reduced cultural exchange and a negative impact on local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and other tourism-related services in both countries.

He asserted that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is a powerful nation, and no one should mistake India’s strength. A travel boycott by Indian citizens would not only impose financial consequences but also send a firm political message, compelling both countries to rethink their stance. Indian traders are ready to do whatever is required for the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation—only awaiting the government’s direction.

