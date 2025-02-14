Calcutta HC Allows RSS Rally In Bardhaman, Sets Aside Bengal Govt Objection

The Calcutta High Court overruled the West Bengal government's objections and granted conditional approval for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a rally in Burdwan district on February 16.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday overruled the West Bengal government’s objections and granted conditional approval for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a rally in Burdwan district on February 16.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision came after the state government denied permission for the use of a public address system, citing concerns over potential disturbances during the ongoing Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examinations).

The rally, which is scheduled to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, had faced resistance from state authorities, prompting the event organizers to seek judicial intervention.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The state police had initially refused permission on the grounds that the use of loudspeakers might disrupt the students appearing for their examinations. However, the organizers contended that there were no schools in close proximity to the rally venue and that the event would not cause any inconvenience to students.

Presiding over the matter, the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha ruled in favor of the RSS, granting permission for the rally with specific conditions in place.

The court directed the organizers to ensure that the number of attendees remained within a manageable limit and that the volume of the loudspeakers was regulated to prevent excessive noise pollution. Additionally, the court acknowledged that no examinations were scheduled on Sunday, the day of the proposed rally, which further mitigated concerns about disruptions.

The court’s ruling underscores the delicate balance between the right to assembly and the need to maintain public order, particularly during sensitive periods such as board examinations. This decision is also significant in the broader political landscape of West Bengal, where events organized by the RSS have often been met with resistance from the state government.

While the state government has not yet commented on the High Court’s ruling, the decision sets a precedent regarding the conditions under which public gatherings can be permitted, especially when weighed against administrative concerns. The organizers of the rally are now expected to comply with the stipulated guidelines to ensure a peaceful and orderly event.

The ruling highlights the judiciary’s role in adjudicating conflicts between political and administrative interests while upholding constitutional rights.

Read More: SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law