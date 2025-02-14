Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Calcutta HC Allows RSS Rally In Bardhaman, Sets Aside Bengal Govt Objection

The Calcutta High Court overruled the West Bengal government's objections and granted conditional approval for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a rally in Burdwan district on February 16.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Calcutta HC Allows RSS Rally In Bardhaman, Sets Aside Bengal Govt Objection


The Calcutta High Court on Friday overruled the West Bengal government’s objections and granted conditional approval for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a rally in Burdwan district on February 16.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The decision came after the state government denied permission for the use of a public address system, citing concerns over potential disturbances during the ongoing Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examinations).

The rally, which is scheduled to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, had faced resistance from state authorities, prompting the event organizers to seek judicial intervention.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The state police had initially refused permission on the grounds that the use of loudspeakers might disrupt the students appearing for their examinations. However, the organizers contended that there were no schools in close proximity to the rally venue and that the event would not cause any inconvenience to students.

Presiding over the matter, the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha ruled in favor of the RSS, granting permission for the rally with specific conditions in place.

The court directed the organizers to ensure that the number of attendees remained within a manageable limit and that the volume of the loudspeakers was regulated to prevent excessive noise pollution. Additionally, the court acknowledged that no examinations were scheduled on Sunday, the day of the proposed rally, which further mitigated concerns about disruptions.

The court’s ruling underscores the delicate balance between the right to assembly and the need to maintain public order, particularly during sensitive periods such as board examinations. This decision is also significant in the broader political landscape of West Bengal, where events organized by the RSS have often been met with resistance from the state government.

While the state government has not yet commented on the High Court’s ruling, the decision sets a precedent regarding the conditions under which public gatherings can be permitted, especially when weighed against administrative concerns. The organizers of the rally are now expected to comply with the stipulated guidelines to ensure a peaceful and orderly event.

The ruling highlights the judiciary’s role in adjudicating conflicts between political and administrative interests while upholding constitutional rights.

Read More: SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law

Filed under

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s Name

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s...

WPL 2025 Kicks Off Today: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opener, Free Entry For Women & More!

WPL 2025 Kicks Off Today: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opener, Free Entry For...

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad...

Not Just DeepSeek, Several Other Chinese AI Firms Rise To Significance With Low Cost Models

Not Just DeepSeek, Several Other Chinese AI Firms Rise To Significance With Low Cost Models

‘8,000 Gold Bars’: Why Are US Banks Flying Gold From London To New York?

‘8,000 Gold Bars’: Why Are US Banks Flying Gold From London To New York?

Entertainment

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s Name

The Name’s Bond, James Bond: Is Multibillion-Pound Franchise Losing Trademark Ownership Rights To Iconic Spy’s

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad

JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes $200M Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World Twitter Review – Fans Praise Mackie Amid Mixed Reactions, Eyes

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox