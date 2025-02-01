Calcutta HC Directs Police To Ensure Security For Saraswati Puja At Law College In Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court has ordered police security for Saraswati Puja celebrations at Jogesh Chandra Law College in Kolkata to ensure a peaceful, student-led event.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered police security for Saraswati Puja celebrations at Jogesh Chandra Law College in Kolkata to ensure a peaceful, student-led event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justice Joy Sengupta directed a Joint Commissioner-level officer to oversee security and maintain law and order during the festivities.

The court mandated separate pujas for the Day College and Law College departments, with college authorities required to record the entire event on video. Police were instructed to restrict entry to students from the two departments and prevent individuals with pending complaints from entering the premises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, the Charu Market Police Station was ordered to demolish an illegal puja pandal inside the Day College premises by 12 PM and document the process. A senior officer from Kolkata Police will supervise security measures.

The ruling came after law college students moved the court, alleging that outsiders had taken over their puja preparations and blocked them from organizing the event. The next hearing is set for February 5 at 2 PM.

Read More: Union Budget 2025: Amitabh Kant Breaks Down Key Benefits, Economic Impact For The Middle Class–NewsX Exclusive