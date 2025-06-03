Calcutta High Court Denies Bail To Influencer Sharmistha Panoli In Islam Remark Case, Next Hearing On June 5

Calcutta High Court denies bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli in Islam remark case; next hearing June 5. FIRs outside Garden Reach area stayed by court.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student from Pune and a social media influencer, who was arrested last month over a controversial video that allegedly contained derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

The court, while declining her immediate release, has scheduled the next hearing on her bail for June 5, after requesting the case diary for review. Meanwhile, it issued a stay on all FIRs registered outside the jurisdiction of the Garden Reach police station, where the original complaint was lodged.

Arrest and Charges

Sharmistha Panoli was detained by Kolkata Police from Gurugram last month following backlash over a video she posted on X (formerly Twitter). The video reportedly included remarks that were considered offensive to the Islamic community, leading to multiple complaints and public outrage.

Although she deleted the video and issued a public apology, several FIRs were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include sections related to promoting enmity between groups and inciting public disorder.

Court’s Observations and Legal Context

During the hearing, Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee stressed the importance of responsibility in public expression. He remarked: “In our country, people of various religions live together. Therefore, it is important to be especially cautious before making any comment through any medium, to ensure that no one is hurt.”

His observation highlights the judiciary’s focus on maintaining communal harmony and discouraging hate speech on public platforms.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The court’s request for the submission of the case diary signals that a detailed examination of evidence will follow. The decision on Panoli’s bail is expected on June 5, when the court will reconvene to consider her plea after reviewing the documents.

In the meantime, the court has limited the case’s jurisdiction by staying further FIRs outside the Garden Reach area, possibly to prevent legal multiplicity and jurisdictional complications.

