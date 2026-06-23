Called For A Reel Shoot, Then Raped: Delhi Influencer Alleges Blackmail & Conversion Bid

Delhi: A Delhi-based social media influencer has accused a man of rape, blackmail and attempting to pressure her into religious conversion after allegedly luring her to a hotel under the pretext of shooting promotional reels. The case, reported in North Delhi’s Burari area, has sparked concern over the misuse of social media collaborations and online networking platforms. According to the complaint filed with police, the woman claimed she came in contact with the accused through social media. The two reportedly communicated for some time before the man invited her for a professional reel shoot and content creation project. Believing it to be a work-related opportunity, the influencer agreed to meet him at a hotel in Burari.

Allegations Of Sexual Assault Inside Hotel

The woman alleged that once she reached the hotel, the accused sexually assaulted her against her will. She further claimed that the man recorded objectionable videos and photographs during the encounter and later used them to threaten and blackmail her.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly warned her against approaching the police and threatened to circulate the material online if she refused to comply with his demands. The woman told investigators that the threats continued even after the alleged assault, causing significant emotional distress.

Police have registered a case based on the allegations and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Claims Of Conversion Pressure

In her statement to authorities, the influencer also alleged that the accused repeatedly pressured her to convert her religion. She claimed that the demand was linked to the accused’s attempts to continue a relationship with her and was accompanied by threats and intimidation.

Investigators are examining the details provided in the complaint and are verifying the sequence of events leading up to the alleged offences.

Police Begin Probe

Following the registration of the FIR, police launched an inquiry and began collecting evidence, including digital communications, call records and other material that may help establish the facts of the case.

Officials are also expected to examine CCTV footage and hotel records as part of the investigation. Statements from witnesses and individuals connected to the case may be recorded in the coming days.

Focus On Digital Safety

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about personal safety in the era of social media collaborations, where influencers and content creators often interact with strangers for professional opportunities. Experts advise creators to verify identities, share location details with trusted contacts and exercise caution while attending meetings arranged through online platforms.

Police have reiterated that all allegations are under investigation and that further action will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.

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