Tuesday, February 4, 2025
‘Came To Earn Merit, But Left Carrying The Bodies Of Their Loved Ones’: Akhilesh Yadav On Maha Kumbh

Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe of Maha Kumbh in Lok Sabha. He questions the government over hiding the no. of deaths in the Maha Kumbh Stampede that killed several. 

He said,  “A lot of states have received budget allocations from the central government, but before presenting the figures, let’s also present the data on the deaths that occurred during the Maha Kumbh.”

He further stated, “The responsibility for disaster management during the Maha Kumbh should be handed over to the Army. The treatment of the deceased and injured from the Maha Kumbh, including doctors, medicines, food, and water, should be presented in Parliament.”

Akhilesh Yadav also demanded strict action against those responsible for the mishaps at the Maha Kumbh, saying, “Those who hid the truth must face severe punishment.”

He then questioned the government, “We ask the double-engine government—if there was no crime, why were the numbers hidden, altered, and erased?”

He concluded, “Where proper arrangements should have been made, there was instead propaganda. Those who claimed to be organizing a digital Kumbh couldn’t even provide the digits of the deceased.”

He said, “We saw people who came to earn punya (merit), but left carrying the bodies of their loved ones.”

Filed under

Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav On Maha Kumbh

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

Hot Tub: iPhone Gets First Native Porn App—What You Need To Know And Who Can Actually Use It?

EU leaders Fear Trade War With US Under Trump Administration

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

