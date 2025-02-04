‘Came To Earn Merit, But Left Carrying The Bodies Of Their Loved Ones’: Akhilesh Yadav On Maha Kumbh

Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe of Maha Kumbh in Lok Sabha. He questions the government over hiding the no. of deaths in the Maha Kumbh Stampede that killed several.

Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe of Maha Kumbh in Lok Sabha. He questions the government over hiding the no. of deaths in the Maha Kumbh Stampede that killed several.

He said, “A lot of states have received budget allocations from the central government, but before presenting the figures, let’s also present the data on the deaths that occurred during the Maha Kumbh.”

He further stated, “The responsibility for disaster management during the Maha Kumbh should be handed over to the Army. The treatment of the deceased and injured from the Maha Kumbh, including doctors, medicines, food, and water, should be presented in Parliament.”

Akhilesh Yadav also demanded strict action against those responsible for the mishaps at the Maha Kumbh, saying, “Those who hid the truth must face severe punishment.”

He then questioned the government, “We ask the double-engine government—if there was no crime, why were the numbers hidden, altered, and erased?”

He concluded, “Where proper arrangements should have been made, there was instead propaganda. Those who claimed to be organizing a digital Kumbh couldn’t even provide the digits of the deceased.”

He said, “We saw people who came to earn punya (merit), but left carrying the bodies of their loved ones.”

