The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide ban on killing animals as part of religious practices, including animal sacrifice in temples. A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order after considering the petition’s submissions. The plea had challenged the exemption given to religious animal killings under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. A detailed order from the Supreme Court is awaited.

Supreme Court hears plea seeking changes to animal cruelty law

Filed by advocate Shruti Bisht, the petition sought directions to amend Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which exempts killing animals in accordance with religious rituals and practices. It also sought orders preventing animal killings during religious ceremonies and directing authorities to take action against the practice.

The Supreme Court had earlier heard the matter in March this year before a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. It had then sought a response from the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry.

Supreme Court petition flags animal sacrifice across India

The petitioner argued that although animal sacrifice had initially declined, the practice continued in several parts of India and other countries. The plea referred to religious practices in the Himalayan region, northeastern India, parts of Odisha and West Bengal, Maharashtra and southern India.

Supreme Court plea invokes Article 21 to protect animals

The petition also argued that killing animals violated their right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Since life isn’t exclusively human, the lives of animals fall under this protection as well,” the plea stated.

It called for a comprehensive approach to address animal sacrifice through stronger laws, public awareness campaigns and collaboration with non-governmental organisations.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition after taking note of the submissions. The detailed reasons for the decision are awaited.

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