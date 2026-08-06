Can Countries Swap Territories? Reports Claim India Plans Land Exchange With Myanmar; MEA Responds

India is said to be contemplating offering a small stretch of land to Myanmar, and this presents an interesting question: Can countries trade territory to resolve border issues? There has been much speculation but the centre has not confirmed approval for any such exchange of land.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said talks were on to resolve a few remaining sections of the India-Myanmar border.

“There are certain areas on the border between the two countries which are still to be settled and discussions on those particular sectors are going on between the two sides,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told media.

His statement came after questions over reports that India is considering a plan to swap around 1.4 square miles of area with its neighbour, which would help delimit the border.

Why Is The Exchange Of Land Being Talked About?

The reports pertain to a small undemarcated stretch between boundary pillars 65 and 68 in Manipur’s Chandel district, close to Myanmar’s Kabaw Valley. Media reports said a proposal is being considered to settle this section by exchanging a small area of land, which would make it easier to finalise the international boundary.

But the government has not confirmed the reported proposal or said it has made a decision to swap territory.

Officials have repeatedly said they have no wider territorial dispute with Myanmar. The talks are confined to a handful of boundary tracts that have remained unresolved for decades.

Why Does This Border Matter?

India and Myanmar, on the other hand, share a 1,643 km long border passing through the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. Most of the Indo-Myanmar border (almost 1,472 km) is well delineated. However, the demarcated part ends in about 171 km. India’s Ministry of Home Affairs figures show 1,643km of the India-Myanmar boundary.

Of this, 1,472 km is a demarcated border and 171 km is an undemarcated border.

It also involves dense forests and difficult mountains that pose immense challenges in marking and monitoring, as it also divides communities living on either side of the line. The undemarcated sections had become relevant of late, following India’s thrust to firm up its border security.

Border Security Fears Increased

India is concerned about immigration from Myanmar and the movement of insurgent groups and the flow of drugs and contraband across its land border since the 2021 political crisis and civil war in Myanmar.

The unrest there had led to an influx of refugees into north-east Indian states, particularly Manipur, where tribal friction and unrest due to the ongoing civil strife in Myanmar have exacerbated already existing ethnic sensitivities in states like Manipur.

Border fencing has become a key component in the centre’s security strategy, but construction has been repeatedly delayed and hampered. For example, in December 2025, a section of newly constructed fencing in Manipur’s Chandel district was vandalised and an FIR was registered.

Construction has been slowed by repeated hurdles like theft of fencing materials, damage to iron poles and even detection of explosives near the border, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba.

Centre’s Bid To Strengthen Frontier

In February 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, “It has been decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved.”

“Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon,” he added.

The centre has also scrapped the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which previously allowed tribal communities living along the border to travel up to 16 kilometres into each other’s territory without a visa. It was meant to tighten border controls and increase internal security.

“According to the latest data provided by the Ministry to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, of the total 1,643 km of fencing approved by the government, 390.39 km has been sanctioned and only 43.75 km of fencing has been completed so far,” said former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier. “A further 346.64 km is currently under construction. It is also noteworthy that 20 out of 43 designated gates to regulate free movement of people are now operational.”

“With this progress, we will be able to launch a strong crackdown on illegal immigration and regulate movement through the amended Free Movement Regime (FMR), with biometrics as part of the strengthened framework,” he added.

Have Countries Exchanged Territory Before?

Yes. Neighbouring countries do swap territories sometimes but not very often.

In fact, India itself did sign the land boundary agreement with Bangladesh in 2015, as per which the land swap between both countries settled the long-pending issue. This accord resolved a complicated border dispute which had remained on the issue for decades.